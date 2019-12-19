Home for the holidays Q&A with Russell and Ciara 

Are you fa-la-la-la-ing in love with the holidays yet? We sat down with Chief Football Officer Russell Wilson and Ciara to see what they love most about this time of year. Here’s how they holiday:

What’s a favorite tradition that you do for the kids?

Ciara: We love to fill the house with good food and good music for dance parties with the kids, as well as playing classic games like checkers, Monopoly, etc. Since our kids are little, we put cookies and carrots out for Santa and his reindeer. Seeing the joy and excitement on their faces when they open gifts is always so much fun. It’s definitely one of the best times of the year.

Russell: We love getting their stockings and filling them up. And waking up Christmas morning and saying our prayers, opening up gifts all together, cozying up together. That’s like the best day.

What’s your favorite Christmas song?

Russell: Oh, that’s a good one. Let it Snow by Boyz II Men. [Sings quietly, ‘Let it snow. …’] It’s one of my favorite songs.

Ciara: Let it Snow by Boyz II Men, All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah, and Jingle Bell Rock.

What’s your favorite Christmas movie?

Russell: Home Alone is prob­ably my favorite. And The Preacher’s Wife. Shout out to Whitney Houston.

The West2East team won the ugly-sweater contest in the Russell Investments Center the past two years, wearing Alaska Airlines ugly sweaters. Now that you’ve seen Alaska’s 2019 sweater, do you think you’ll bring home another win?

Russell: It’s going to be good. I think we’ve got a chance.

Speaking of sweaters, have you seen our special holiday threads?

This year, Alaska is getting in the holiday spirit with a festive holiday-themed plane dubbed the “Snowplane,”which is flying across the airline’s network through the winter ski season. Additionally, Alaska Lounges will feature holiday-inspired beverages and cocktails, including snowflake sprinkled lattes and peppermint mochas, along with a special hot toddy cocktail available on National Ugly Sweater Day.

DON’T MISS OUT: We’re offering priority boarding to anyone wearing any kind of holiday sweater on Dec. 20, National Ugly Sweater Day. The one-day promotion will be celebrated by guests and employees alike and includes all Alaska and Horizon Air flights.

Friendly reminder: Airports are busier than ever in December. As a reminder, anyone traveling during the holidays is encouraged to arrive to the airport at least two hours before their flight given anticipated congestion at the airport. Learn our 8 tips to keep the “nice” in your holiday travel.

Happy holidays!

Denise Clifton contributed to this story.

