5 reasons Alaska Airlines employees are truly remarkable

The people of Alaska, including our regional airline Horizon Air, are the heart of our business and the reason we’re an award-winning airline. We celebrate their passion, dedication and hard work every day—especially today, Employee Appreciation Day, with heartfelt thanks for all they do!

Here are five reasons our employees are remarkable:

1. Safety is always top of mind.

Safety is at the forefront of everything we do at Alaska Airlines. Every employee is empowered to stop the operation if something feels unsafe. In fact, we love safety so much, our employees made a music video about it. Featuring our actual employees, the video highlights the number of ways we’re focused on keeping our guests and employees safe as part of Next-Level Care.

2. Kind-heartedness comes naturally.

Our people put their hearts into everything they do. They are the foundation of who we are as a company and live out our purpose of creating an airline people love. And we will continue to advance racial equity with goals for representation, inclusive culture, and public leadership. Learn more.

3. Make travel carefree and easy.

Alaska employees are empowered to think differently, so they can provide the best experience for our guests and employees. Innovation is a huge part of who we are, and our teams are always looking for new ways to enhance the travel experience such as offering touch-free travel options that allow guests to scan boarding passes up to six feet away, print bag tags without touching the check-in kiosk and purchase food and beverages on board using pre-stored payment preferences, and Pre-Clear requirements for seamless travel to Hawaii.

4. Community giving is nonstop.

Our employees are heavily invested in the communities we serve and support the charities they care about most. Through matching gifts, our LIFT Miles programs, the Alaska Airlines Foundation and community events, Alaska makes it easy for employees to give back, and recognizes employees each year for going above and beyond in service to their community. Our people are especially passionate about making flying matter for good and connecting young people with opportunities for a better future – including career paths in aviation!

5. Resilient beyond measure.

Our employees always go above and beyond—nights, weekends and holidays—to take care of our guests, each other and our communities. They never stop working to make Alaska the best we can be, including through a year that was anything but normal. Together, we go far.

Thank you!

