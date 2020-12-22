Alaska and Kraken team up to donate hockey sticks to local youth

Talk about community GOALS! Alaska recently teamed up with the Seattle Kraken and Matt Griffin YMCA to spread holiday cheer with an equipment drive to help kids get excited about ice hockey.

Masked-up volunteers handed out nearly 200 hockey sticks and street hockey balls to families in the Seatac area through a drive-up system. Our hope is every child gets the chance to participate in and develop an interest in the sport.

“This was a fun, safe way to not only spread our Alaska holiday cheer, but to support the Seattle Kraken’s initiative of making the sport of hockey available to everyone, especially kids who may not have access to hockey previously,” said Ian Bremner, brand activation marketing manager.

There were also a lot of Kraken fans there to support.

Alaska Airlines has been an ongoing community partner and supporter of The Matt Griffin YMCA, which serves the SeaTac area by providing programming for the health and well-being of youth and their families.

Like this: Like Loading...