Alaska Airlines flag flies atop Space Needle to remind hometown we’re here when they’re ready to fly

If you were flying above or driving through downtown Seattle earlier this week, you may have spotted a familiar logo flying above one of the Pacific Northwest’s most iconic landmarks.

The Space Needle is not only one of our neighbors, but a symbol of Seattle. We couldn’t imagine a better place for us to honor our employees and recognize them for all their hard work during this challenging year.

On Tuesday, our team helped raise our tail atop the Space Needle. Alaska Flight attendant Hampton Isom, who took part in the event said “Being able to participate in something like this with other employees is so gratifying. I never thought I would have an experience like this – it’s just fantastic.”

Alaska software engineer Denny Tran shared similar sentiment. “It’s definitely really cool – it’s a once in a lifetime experience. I am really glad I was able to do this,” Tran said.

Not only was the flag raising meant to celebrate our employees, but we also hope it reminds our hometown guests, friends and family that we aren’t going anywhere.

“I hope guests see these images as a reinforcement of our commitment to Seattle,” said Alaska President Ben Minicucci who was also present for the flag raising. “We are proud to be a member of this community, and we want every single person in Seattle to know that Alaska is here for them when they’re ready to fly again.”

Raising the flag was just the kickoff to a new partnership between our two iconic Pacific Northwest companies. Over the next year, the Space Needle will offer our elites and credit card holders exclusive benefits and more. Stay tuned for more details as we roll out this exciting partnership!

