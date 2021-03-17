Alaska Airlines stands against hate with the Asian American Pacific Islander community

In the year since COVID-19 impacted the United States, there has been an alarming rise in violence against the Asian American Pacific Islander community. We are appalled and heartbroken to see these attacks and harassment continue to grow.

Our Asian American Pacific Islander guests and employees are living in fear and experiencing great pain from these racist acts and rhetoric. We stand with our Alaska and Horizon employees and guests in denouncing this behavior and are actively working to ensure Alaska is a place where everyone feels safe and welcome.

We have taken actions to ensure our people feel supported, including creating safe places to be heard and offering Anti-Racism, Bystander Intervention and Unconscious Bias training for our teams. We have a zero-tolerance policy that is strictly enforced for any type of racist behavior or activity. We also recently shared our new diversity, equity and inclusion goals which include a commitment to making Alaska an inclusive culture as well as using our public platforms to advance racial equity progress.

At Alaska, we are driven by our values of being kind-hearted and doing the right thing. We will lead with those values and continue to always embrace and care for our Asian and Pacific Islander guests and colleagues.

