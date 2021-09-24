Get to know our CFO Russell Wilson—whose game keeps getting higher

Recently, we unveiled our latest special aircraft in honor of our Chief Football Officer (CFO) Russell Wilson, who’s the best at showing up for his hometown and team—including our own.







Wilson has been part of Alaska since 2013, after his rookie year playing professional football. We value his nonstop spirit, dedication to community & ability to always go above and beyond.

“When we can celebrate Russell Wilson in the stands and in the skies, that’s a win-win,” says Sangita Woerner, SVP of marketing and guest experience. “We’re proud to honor the passion and dedication of our Chief Football Officer with this special aircraft, and we’re excited to see him fly high all season long.”

This is the fourth livery we have done in celebration of Russ. The 737-900 jet recently rolled up to the gate in Seattle to the delight guests who were headed to Indianapolis—where Russ kicked off his first game this season.







Learn more about our CFO’s favorite places to fly and where he’s looking forward to flying next below. 👇🏼

10 things to know about our CFO, feat. Russell Wilson:

Favorite place to fly?

Cabo, Mexico.

Where to next, why?

Belize because I have never been there, and I can’t wait to go and explore the culture, food, and the sights.

Why fly Alaska?

The best commercial airline in the world. The hospitality is top notch, and the inflight service is the best!

Favorite thing about being our CFO?

Impacting those in my community, people I encounter, and people around the world to Dream BIG.

Go-to onboard meal/drink?

Fruit and Cheese plate.

A must-have carryon item?

My Microsoft surface so I can watch football film and stream inflight movies and TV shows.

Favorite on-board movie or TV show?

Yellowstone.

If he were to have any job at Alaska, what would it be & why?

I love being the Chief Football Officer! I would love to be a Chief Pilot!

His travel tip: Be patient, as plans can change at any time!

Help us cheer on our Chief Football Officer in style—and in flight!

All season long, if you’re flying out of Seattle or Everett and wearing a Russell Wilson #3 jersey, you board early!

Watch the decal application process in action:

Like this: Like Loading...