Celebrate Pride with us – near, far, wherever you are!

This June, during Pride month, parades, big gatherings and special events might still be on hold, but our Pride continues to fly nonstop.

At Alaska, we are paying tribute to our LGBTQ+ employees and guests by sponsoring virtual events in Seattle, San Francisco and Portland & more, as well as featuring a dedicated collection of LGBTQ+ films on board, stories on our blog and a special surprise later this month — hint: keep your eyes on the sky!

As longtime supporters of the LGBTQ+ community through public policy advocacy and corporate giving, we continue to explore ways to foster an inclusive work environment and work closely with GLOBE, our LGBTQ+ business resource group and employees to create meaningful change for our LGBTQ+ colleagues, guests and partners.

“The incredible people we work with and fly are our driving force as we strive for equality, inclusion and belonging for all,” said Chad Gabagat, GLOBE leader and workforce planning specialist at Alaska. “In the spirit of ‘doing the right thing,’ one of our core values, we are committed to creating a workplace and world where everyone belongs, is supported and welcomed — no matter race, gender identity, or sexual orientation.”

We stand against hate

Alaska stands against hate and intolerance of any kind. Our guests should always feel welcome on board, and our employees deserve to feel safe and a sense of belonging when they come to work. Discrimination has no place on our airplanes or workplace.

“We must do more to end discrimination and inequities in our communities. We stand with our LGBTQ+ employees and guests, and are actively looking at ways to continue to build a more just and equitable world together,” said James Thomas, Alaska’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Celebrate Pride where we fly

Although many of us are still unable to celebrate Pride in-person this year, we invite you to join us for virtual celebrations and are hopeful some of the events we sponsor could happen together, in-person, if public health guidance allows.

KAUAI, JUNE 5

Enjoy Pride “drive-through” style by going down Rice Street where you’ll experience incredible stationary floats, live music, art & entertainment!

SAN FRANCISCO, JUNE 11-12

Join us for an evening (or two!) of movie premieres, popcorn, live and virtual entertainment, and special appearances before the screening each night as we celebrate San Francisco and our LGBTQ+ communities together.

PORTLAND, JUNE 12-20

Reserve your spot to be part of Portland’s Pride extravagance with virtual films, Q&As, Drag Queen Bingo and more! On June 20, tune for an online viewing party of the virtual Portland Pride Parade.

ANCHORAGE JUNE 12-26

Lace up your running shoes for Anchorage’s virtual annual Rainbow Run (or walk!). Gather round your device for a virtual Drag Queen Storytime or join 13 breweries for a Pride Tap Takeover and more.

SEATTLE, JUNE 26-27

Get ready for Seattle’s two-day Pride Virtual LGBTQIA+ Pride Celebration. This year’s fun and entertainment will feature a diverse array of speakers, performers, activities, and activism reflecting this year’s theme Resilience.

SAN DIEGO, JULY 10-18

Enjoy virtual and in-person community Pride celebrations spread across San Diego County. Capacity at these events may increase as the date of each event approaches depending on public health guidance.

HONOLULU, OCT. 2021

The Pride team in Honolulu are currently planning events for October 2021 (Honolulu Pride Month). Follow @honolulupride on social or subscribe to Hawaii’s LGBT Legacy Foundation’s email newsletter for the latest info.

PALM SPRINGS, NOV. 1-7

Check out all the LGBTQ+ activities to discover in Greater Palm Springs this year including an at-home dance party, a virtual parade, a solo 5K and more.

Show your support & learn with us

We value and support the LQBTQ+ community, our partners and allies alike. We know that in order to achieve our goals, we must work with partners who understand the space better than us. Below are some ways you can show your support and learn with us from some of our partners:

SUPPORT

Human Rights Campaign Equality Act

We are proud to support HRC and the Equality Act to establish comprehensive federal protections for LGBTQ people. No one should face discrimination or harassment because of who they are or who they love.

Greater Seattle Business Association

For 10+ years, we’ve partnered with the GSBA, the largest LGBTQ and allied chamber of commerce in North America. GSBA represents over 1,300 small business, corporate, and nonprofit members who share the values of promoting equality and diversity in the workplace.

Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund

Better known as Lambda Legal, is a civil rights organization focused on lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities as well as people living with HIV/AIDS through impact litigation, societal education, and public policy work.

We also provide in-kind support to smaller grassroots organizations & fundraisers such as the Pride Foundation, LGBTQ Community Center Fund, Portland Gay Men’s Chorus, The Santa Cruz Lesbian and Gay Community Center, San Francisco Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Community Center.

LEARN

What is Pride Month?

Them.us has a great summary about how Pride started and what it means.

Rainbow High: LGBTQ Stories in Aerospace History

The GBLT Historical Society features a video of LGBTQ in Aviation and the speaker is from Seattle’s the Museum of Flight.

It Gets Better

Sharing the story of why it’s better to be who you are.

The Trevor Project

Supporting LGBTQ+ youth in crisis intervention and suicide prevention.

Pronouns in the Workplace

HRC (Human Rights Campaign)

Being an Ally

HRC

