Hot tips for summer travel: pack light, mask up, we’re in it together!

After a year of staying home, many of us are eager to travel and make up for lost time.

While we know we’re not all out of the woods from this pandemic, things continue to look brighter with every passing day and we have you covered every step of the way with our Next-Level Care—from booking and boarding to day-of travel and beyond.

Here are just some of the ways we’re bringing you the best care and tips to feel those vacation vibes as soon as you get to the airport:

Enroll in a Trusted Traveler program

Hate security lines? Enroll in a trusted traveler program like TSA Pre✓®, Clear or Global Entry. Membership in these programs gives you access to dedicated TSA Pre✓® lanes at more than 200 airports nationwide.

Departing from Seattle? Alaska Airlines and the Port of Seattle are testing a new way to get you through the general screening security checkpoint faster called SEA Spot Saver.

Save time checking your bags & pack light

You’ll likely save time traveling this summer if you print your own bag tags at home and/or travel with just a carry-on. While we pride ourselves on our 20-min bag guarantee for all our guests and checked bag perks for our Mileage Plan members, most airports are experiencing higher travel volumes.

To make your vacation even more fun, you can also bring most sports equipment with you for the cost of a checked bag.

We believe it’s safe to fly — and experts agree.

Our commitment to Next-Level Care means we’ve implemented 100+ ways to maintain the highest standard of safety throughout your travels.

Masks

Masks are still federally required during travel. All employees and guests must wear a face mask or covering through the airport and on board. This requirement applies even if you are fully vaccinated.

Clean Air

Travelers wearing a mask have a .003% or NEAR-ZERO CHANCE of being exposed to the virus, even on a full aircraft (according to a Department of Defense study).

Touch free options

New technology has helped our guests print bag tags at the airport without touching countertops or check-in kiosks simply with the Alaska mobile app. Plus, travelers can store their preferred payment on their Mileage Plan account to buy food and drinks onboard to make the journey more convenient and touch-free. Not a Mileage Plan member yet? Sign up today!

Enjoy a world of possibilities.

As the newest member of the oneworld alliance, our Mileage Plan members can earn more miles on all 14 member airlines when you fly to as many as 1,000 global destinations in more than 170 countries and territories. More destinations are easing travel restrictions every day, and we know many of you can’t wait to travel abroad in the months ahead.

Pre-order onboard meals.

More food and beverage options are now available on board! Snack on favorites like the Signature Fruit & Cheese Platter or try out new menu items via pre-order on most flights over two hours. For guests in First Class, delicious hot meals are back on coast-to-coast and Hawaiʻi flights, plus Boxed Water to quench any thirst.

Little ones flying solo? Prep them ahead of time.

If you have kids who will be flying by themselves this summer, visit alaskaair.com to book their flights and discover the different types of care we offer kids of all ages.

All we’re askin’ is for a little respect.

Remember that everyone is doing their best to make travel as safe, easy-going and accessible as possible. It’s important to be kind and respectful to those helping you get from point A to point B.

So, please stick to travel guidelines and always practice being kind and considerate to the people around you. Because together, we can get through anything!

Have a wonderful summer and safe travels!

