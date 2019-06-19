Sports equipment flies for just $30 on Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines works behind the scenes looking for ways to make the travel experience as seamless as possible for our guests. And knowing that adventures are always better with the right gear, we’ve waived oversize and overweight fees for most sports equipment. Guests can check the equipment on this list for the same cost as any other checked bag.
This means that most sports equipment that exceeds our normal checked baggage weight and dimensions flies for only $30 for the first bag. This is a big win for sports enthusiasts and sports teams who can take their gear along as one of their two checked bags. In the past, many of these items have carried an oversize fee of $75.
As an added benefit for our MVP Gold 75K, MVP Gold, MVP, First Class and Club 49 guests, sporting equipment on the approved list now counts towards their free checked baggage allowance. The same applies for the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature Card-holders’ free checked bag. Additional baggage charges apply for items that exceed the free checked baggage allowance.
The same sports-equipment policy applies to any itinerary that begins with an Alaska Airlines-issued ticket, including Horizon Air and SkyWest-operated flights. For a complete list of Alaska’s baggage fees, refer to the baggage policies page on Alaskaair.com.
Alaska accepts sports equipment listed below as checked baggage, provided each piece is properly packed in a soft- or hard-sided case designed specifically for the equipment. Overweight fees will apply if the packed sporting goods cases contain other items that make a case too heavy.
Accepted sports equipment:
- Archery
- Bicycles
- Boogie boards
- Bowling
- Golf Clubs
- Skis/Snowboard
- Fishing
- Hockey/Lacrosse
- Pole Vaults
- Scuba
- Skateboards
- Surfboards/Paddleboards
- Windsurfing
Note: This post was first published in July 2017, and updated June 19, 2019, to clarify current policies.
70 comments on "Sports equipment flies for just $30 on Alaska Airlines"
This is huge and I’m now planning vacations around where my partner and I can fly to on Alaska with our bikes. Thanks so much for catering to adventurers like us!
I assume this is often (or usually) not enforced by busy agents but what on earth is the reason for an official policy like this re ski equipment: “If boots/helmet are checked in a bag that also contains clothing or additional items, standard checked baggage fees will apply to the bag.” I mean, if a bag is X inches big and X lbs or KG heavy, what does it matter what is in it? So technically if ski socks are stuffed inside the boots, extra fees would apply, but the bag would be no larger.
Serious? Over sized and over weight is what they are talking about, other carriers charge 150+ each way fir a bike bag.
Thank you for working with the sports enthusiasts. This means everything to our travels. Surfers around the world already loves Alaska. I have recently been sitting in the ocean on Maui and the conversation has been about how Alaska has just topped the list for all of their travel plans. Keep up the incredible public relations.
Can trekking poles be brought as carry-ons? Mine collapse to a minimum length of 25″ and are not sharp. REI item #895931for more info.
Hi Jake. Hiking/trekking poles are only allowed in checked baggage, per TSA policy.
Thanks for the info, and thanks for the reduced rate!
What’s the fee if I take Alaska as a connector (US to CA) to another airline (CA to Asia)? All segments issued as one ticket.
Thanks!
Hi Alyosha. The international airline’s baggage rules and fees would apply.
Can I bring my longboard on the plane as a carry on item?
Hi, John. You can check your longboard, but you won’t be able to carry it on the plane. Here’s more information about traveling with sports equipment: https://www.alaskaair.com/content/travel-info/baggage/special-baggage/traveling-with-sporting-equipment
Thank you for the great news! I would like to bring my hockey bag on my next trip, does it include a hockey stick? Could it be on its own apart from the bag?
Yes, it does! One piece of hockey/lacrosse equipment consists of hockey/lacrosse sticks (multiple sticks must be taped/attached together) and one bag/box of miscellaneous hockey equipment (skates, pads, pucks, gloves, etc.). Hockey/lacrosse equipment may exceed 62″ (linear) but no more than 115″ (linear), without incurring an oversize fee.
You guys are the best!
For golf clubs, do I just put the cover on the bag and remove the pull cart??
Yes, that’s right! We recommend not checking the pull cart unless it’s in the original packaging. Since the pull cart is an attached item, we would deem it Fragile and would not cover for damages as a result of normal wear and tear. And depending on the size, we may have to check the pull cart as a separate checked item to ensure it can be safely loaded through the aircraft door.
Hi! My bike bag is two pieces – will I be charged for one or two bags?
This is great, and I would like management to know that this is the reason I booked my latest trip on Alaska Airlines! It is good for business.
I’m switching to Alaska for my business travel, this policy makes it so much easier to mix business and pleasure!
I am planning a trip in September with my bicycle that will be in a hard case with linear dimensions totaling 90 inches and will weigh 45 lbs. To confirm, the charge will only be $25?
Thank you!
I just cut up my Million Miler Card from American Airlines after being charged $300 round trip for a 29 pound 68″ Bicycle Case. Alaska- you are my new airlines- thank you for being so considerate in supporting a healthy and active lifestyle! Cheers!
Could you please consider dance costumes and shoes? Dancers heading out of state for regional or national competition fly your airline yet pay large fees for the equipment they need.
Does a cardboard bike box suffice? Coming from Australia and then boarding with Alaska, going cycle touring so won’t have a ‘soft or hard’ case as I need to throw away the box.
Thank you for this benefit. It makes a real difference for me in choosing to fly Alaska, whenever it’s an option.
Is this program still in effect?
Yes.
I have my road bike (16 lbs) packed by our bike store for my triathlon in Hawaii. It’ll be in a hard case. Do I need to tell Alaska ahead of time or do I just show up at the airport with my luggage and the bike? Can I put a ’tile’ in the box, so I can trace it?
You can just show up with your luggage and bike, and they will take care of you. It’s OK to use a tile to track it.
Awesome Alaska! Thank you! I hear from other riders that last year was a breeze. Thanks!
We are thrilled to see this! As triathletes living in Hawaii and traveling to the mainland or overseas for most races we were already booking Alaska whenever we could because We love the airline and the fees were more reasonable than the big players. We have complained many times to the big guys that bikes should be tried like skis, golf clubs etc. Now if you could only start flying between our beautiful islands and bring those bike fees down too (Hawaiian charges $35!).
Mahalo Nui Loa!
Alison and Joe Simmons
Haiku, HI
I have softball equipment in large roll bag that measures 76 linear inches will that be ok for this discount??
Hi Jerry – for items not specifically mentioned above, please see our sports equipment page to determine applicable fees.
What about kiteboarding gear? Fits into the same (or smaller) size bags as windsurfing or surf/SUP gear.
Hi Alex – please see our sports equipment page for more specific details on sizes and dimensions.
Why are the following not included on the list?
Skimboards (these are not surfboards nor boogie boards)
Wakeboards & wakeskates (own category which could include twintip kiteboards)
Kites & kiteboards (twintips and hydrofoils) Are these considered windsurfing (sailboard) equipment? This needs to be clarified!
Kayaks & canoes
Paddelboard dimension restrictions? Many hard boards are on average 10-14 feet x 2-3 feet
Hi Mark – you’re right, the list is not exhaustive and we certainly cannot predict everything that our adventure-loving guests are going to want to check. To see if your specific equipment meets the requirements, please see our sports equipment page.
Are there maximum dimensions? For instance a 14′ x 26 paddleboard and/or windsurf roller bags?
Surf/paddleboards will not be accepted on flights operated by Horizon or SkyWest if the combined linear dimensions exceed 115 inches. For flights operated by Alaska Airlines, the maximum length in length alone is 115 inches. You can find more details about specific dimensions here.
Climbing equipment isn’t listed, and bouldering pads are light but oversized. Would it be possible to get these added to the list?
Hi Todd – climbing equipment is not included at this time. Standard baggage rules and fees apply.
Thank you! We are hosting a UCI Cyclcross race in Sacramento and direct flights from Seattle, Portland, Boise, and San Diego, with inexpensive bike portage will help more racers attend. We’re trying to let our friends in those cities know! #WestCoastCyclocrossParty #WSCXGP http://www.norcalcx.org!
Look into allowing whitewater kayaks. You have a large base of customers at PDX, SEA, EUG, RDM, BOI, MSO, BZN and YVR that would love you for allowing them at all. These boats generally about 50 lbs, under 9′ x 2′ x 2′, and are designed to hit rocks. Other airlines, namely American, United and Delta, openly ban them. They come with handles and can’t be broken easily.
Does a large cooler full of fish count as “fishing equipment”?
Bicyclists rejoice!
Aloha Alaska Air,
This is great! Thanks for making travel more accessible to cyclists and other sports!
I am the Events Director for the Honolulu Century Ride. We’re looking for more ways to get mainland USA cyclists to participate and high cost of bicycles as baggage was certainly a deterrent. Who would be the best person at Alaska Airlines to talk to about special promotions and sponsorship options? Mahalo!
What about the smaller 10 ft kayaks? Not the larger ocean going but the smaller type, which are about the size (or smaller!) of paddle boards?
Hi Jolene – kayaks are not included in this update. Kayaks can still be checked for $75, but are not accepted on flights operated by Horizon or SkyWest.
This is so awesome! Thank you!!!
LOVE this and love Alaska Air. I don’t fly anyone else if I have the choice. And now I get to bring my bike when I travel!
Awesome! Thank you.
From the windsurfing community: THANK YOU Alaska Airlines!!!
Now a no brainer on which airline to take on my windsurfing trips to Maui. Awesome!
If you guys only had a partner airline that flies to Poland:(
I would immediately drop unholy United and join your frequent traveler,
Great marketing idea to get successful sporty young generation on the list of your loyal customers!
How about the armor and (not sharp) weaponry used in historical reenactment battles?
Hi Cassandra – armor/weaponry is not included in this update.
Thank you, from the bottom of my mountain biking heart. You have a new fan!
Excellent news. Another reason to stay loyal to Alaska Air. Thank you.
Another great benefit from Alaska. You rock!
YES!!! Thank you and this makes Alaska my main airline now as I always travel with bikes.
From the entire cycling community, thank you. This is a big deal!
Wondering how to pack a bicycle to take on flight? Used to get a bike box from UAL, but that was years ago…does AKAir have bike boxes? Any advice from biking community? Thanx
Hi Sue – Alaska Airlines does not offer complimentary bike boxes, but I found this great resource on packing a bike for travel!
There’s a scuba tank in the photo. So compressed air tanks can be checked?
Hi Dave – scuba tanks can be accepted if the regulator valve is disconnected. The tank needs to have an open end for visual inspection, and it must be empty.
Very Cool! Other airlines just do a blanket no for tanks.
Fantastic!
The best airline just got better. You guys really rock…thank you!
Does this include inflatable stand up paddling boards traveling in the duffle type bag they come with?
Yes! Inflatable paddle boards are included.
I travel every year with bowling balls, softball bags & golf clubs and I Iove this break in charges I will finally get as a Gold member or for excessive baggage. Thanks to Alaska Air once again.
What a great idea. I love Alaska Air.