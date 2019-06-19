Sports equipment flies for just $30 on Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines works behind the scenes looking for ways to make the travel experience as seamless as possible for our guests. And knowing that adventures are always better with the right gear, we’ve waived oversize and overweight fees for most sports equipment. Guests can check the equipment on this list for the same cost as any other checked bag.

This means that most sports equipment that exceeds our normal checked baggage weight and dimensions flies for only $30 for the first bag. This is a big win for sports enthusiasts and sports teams who can take their gear along as one of their two checked bags. In the past, many of these items have carried an oversize fee of $75.

As an added benefit for our MVP Gold 75K, MVP Gold, MVP, First Class and Club 49 guests, sporting equipment on the approved list now counts towards their free checked baggage allowance. The same applies for the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature Card-holders’ free checked bag. Additional baggage charges apply for items that exceed the free checked baggage allowance.

The same sports-equipment policy applies to any itinerary that begins with an Alaska Airlines-issued ticket, including Horizon Air and SkyWest-operated flights. For a complete list of Alaska’s baggage fees, refer to the baggage policies page on Alaskaair.com.

Alaska accepts sports equipment listed below as checked baggage, provided each piece is properly packed in a soft- or hard-sided case designed specifically for the equipment. Overweight fees will apply if the packed sporting goods cases contain other items that make a case too heavy.

Accepted sports equipment:

Archery

Bicycles

Boogie boards

Bowling

Golf Clubs

Skis/Snowboard

Fishing

Hockey/Lacrosse

Pole Vaults

Scuba

Skateboards

Surfboards/Paddleboards

Windsurfing

Note: This post was first published in July 2017, and updated June 19, 2019, to clarify current policies.