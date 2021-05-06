Spot for two? A new way to get through airport security: Make a reservation.

This probably hits home right about now: You’re itching to take-off somewhere. Once you get to the airport, how does a shorter wait in security sound?

If you’re flying out of Seattle, Alaska Airlines and the Port of Seattle are testing a new way to get you through the general screening security checkpoint faster called SEA Spot Saver.

Alaska guests can sign up online for an appointment and then get a designated time on their day of departure to pass through an expedited security screening at Checkpoint 5, which is right behind the Alaska ticket counters. Securing a slot is free and no membership is required.

You’ll get a 15-minute window of time (say 8-8:15 a.m.) to make your way through security. Appointment slots are issued every day between 4 a.m. to noon Pacific Time – when the airport is busiest – now through the end of August. Your entire family can be listed on your reservation to get through security together.

“These are the innovations and ideas that we love to make our guest experiences more convenient and stress-free, especially as more people get back to flying again,” said Charu Jain, Alaska’s senior vice president of merchandising and innovation. “With very little effort, guests can lean on technology to get them through the security process quicker.”

The program’s primary goal is to regulate passenger flow in security areas that can often become congested and improve physical distancing between travelers.

How it works

Alaska guests can register for an appointment up to 24 hours before their scheduled departure:

Book a spot online with your date of travel, destination, flight number and how many are traveling in your party. You’ll receive an email with a QR code that you’ll use when you arrive at your scheduled time. Enter Checkpoint 5 during your designated 15-minute window.

Guests can also take advantage of the program once they get to the airport by scanning the QR code on SEA Spot Saver signs around the terminal — the code will take you to the website to sign up.

Save time now! The pilot program is scheduled to end on Aug. 31, 2021.

SEA Spot Saver is available only to general screening passengers who are not part of a trusted traveler program – that’s to help provide a better screening experience and create efficiency where demand is the highest. TSA PreCheck passengers will continue to be screened at Checkpoint 4 in order use their PreCheck benefits, such as not having to remove their shoes and electronics. CLEAR customers should still use their dedicated lanes at each security checkpoint.

“We can use technology to make the travel experience more streamlined and intuitive,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho. “Touchless solutions reduce stress for those traveling today but are the kind of innovations that will make the airport safer and more efficient for years to come.”

With hygiene and safety concerns top of mind as many of us return to air travel, we’ve focused additional innovation efforts on making it easy for your journey to be almost entirely touch-free. Here are some options:

Use the Alaska mobile app to do it all, from buying a ticket to checking in for your flight to paying for any bags you want to check.

At our airport kiosks, you can scan your mobile boarding pass to print bag tags – without even touching the screen.

If you need to check in with one of our agents, no need for handing over a paper trail: they can text you your boarding pass and email your receipts.

During boarding, your boarding pass can now be scanned from up to six feet away to help maintain physical distance.

Onboard your flight, enjoy the food and beverage you pre-ordered and paid for using a credit card stored in your Mileage Plan account. If you purchase a Signature Fruit and Cheese Platter and a glass of wine on the flight, our flight attendants can still use your stored credit card – no need to reach out and hand over a card.

