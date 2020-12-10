A perfect match: Alaska’s elite flyers will receive matching tier status in oneworld when flying with a member airline

The good news keeps coming for our elite Mileage Plan members. Alaska and oneworld announced today that those flyers will receive matching oneworld tier status in the global alliance:

MVP Gold 75K = oneworld Emerald

MVP Gold = oneworld Sapphire

MVP = oneworld Ruby

Many of the benefits our elite flyers currently enjoy on Alaska with their status will seamlessly carry over to the oneworld tiers when they travel on any of the 13 global oneworld member airlines. This means they’ll be able to take advantage of a variety of privileges, including priority check-in, access to international first and business class lounges, preferred boarding, fast track through security, baggage benefits and more.

Alaska joins oneworld on March 31, 2021. Matching oneworld tier status for our elites happens automatically at that time.

For example, beginning March 31, an Alaska MVP Gold member will receive oneworld Sapphire status right away. If that traveler then takes a trip from San Francisco to Doha on Qatar Airways, they’ll have access to business class lounges, business class priority check-in and priority boarding, regardless of the class of service they’re flying in.

“Our upcoming membership in oneworld opens up endless possibilities, especially for our elite Mileage Plan members,” said Ben Minicucci, Alaska’s president. “As the airline industry continues to recover, we expect an increasing number of our guests to look ahead to international travel once again. If you’ve worked hard to earn status with us, all that hard work will go even further with benefits in oneworld to make your journey even more enjoyable.”

Alaska will be the 14th full member of oneworld. The current 13 members of the alliance are: American Airlines; British Airways; Cathay Pacific; Finnair; Iberia; Japan Airlines; Malaysia Airlines; Qantas; Qatar Airways; Royal Air Maroc; Royal Jordanian; S7 Airlines and SriLankan Airlines. Fiji Airways is a oneworld connect partner. Prior to COVID-19, the alliance’s global network offered flights to more than 1,000 destinations in more than 170 countries and territories.

“We are excited to announce the oneworld benefits that Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan customers can expect when Alaska joins the alliance next year – unlocking more benefits and destinations for the airline’s frequent flyers,” said oneworld CEO Rob Gurney. “With its strong network on the U.S. West Coast and award-winning customer service, Alaska’s membership will position oneworld to offer even more privileges and options to our member airlines and customers.”

Just last month, Alaska announced a new arrangement with American Airlines that will make it a more hassle-free, rewarding experience for elite guests from one airline to travel on the other, with new benefits rolling out during 2021.

As part of the enhancements, Alaska’s MVP Gold 75K, MVP Gold and MVP Mileage Plan members will have access to premium seating or receive upgrades when they book flights on American’s domestic and international routes. These elite perks are in addition to the benefits offered by Alaska’s upcoming membership in oneworld.

