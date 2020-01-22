Long weekend ahead? Retreat yourself!

Long (weekend) story short: 2020 has eight (8!) holidays that fall on a Monday or Friday––including this past Monday when we honored MLK, Jr.––which means more opportunities for a much-needed long-weekend getaway.

Here are a few of the best places to use that extra day of self-care to take in the scenery, take a calming, deep breath or just take your mind off the weekday grind.

SEA things a little differently in Seattle, WA

Airport: SEA, PAE

Picture this: your signature Starbucks drink in hand, a stroll on Alki Beach, a view of the skyline, and wildlife wherever you look! Why would you Seattle for anything less?



Get back to nature in Bozeman, MT

Airport: BZN

If you like it, then you should put a spring on it! (‘It’ being your wander-list!) If things are really heating up with you and your self-care goals, take it to the next level with a trip to any of the Montana hot springs––one of the world’s most beneficial, tranquil and spiritual wonders.

Branch out at Redwood National Forest in Crescent City, CA

Airports: SFO, SMF

See the tallest trees on Earth in this coveted neck of the woods! Naturally, a hike among the Redwoods will do wonders for the mind and the body. Inhale, exhale, repeat.

Draw a line in the sand at White Sands National Monument in Otero County, NM

Airports: ABQ, ELP

Biking, camping, dune driving, hiking, sand sledding––this isn’t someone’s dating app profile, these are the amazing things you can do to let loose and unplug in this incredible and historic national park that’s “like no place else on earth.”

Get a little salty in Salt Lake City, UT

Airport: SLC

If skiing and mountains aren’t your thing, can we suggest flatter ground? The famous Bonneville Salt Flats are one of the most unique environments and landscapes in the U.S., and the perfect place to feel like you, too, are the salt of the Earth.



Experience the highs and merlots in Sonoma, CA

Airports: STS, OAK, SFO, SJC, SMF

🎶 Our aircraft bring all the guests to vineyard! 🎶 We heard it through the grapevine you’re overdue for a Wine Country weekend, unwinding with a glass, bottle or barrel of pinot. (Plus, you can bring home your favorite sips from your trip because Wine Flies Free.)



I dip, you dip, we dip in Palm Springs, CA

Airport: PSP

Sunshine. Palm trees. Mountain views. A good book. And a refreshing dip in the pool. The only thing left to do? Get. that. ‘gram.

Be a total poser in New York City

Airports: JFK, EWR

Considering how energetic and nonstop the city is, this one might be a stretch. But if you find yourself in Central Park, take a moment to do some mind-clearing yoga ––we promise you won’t be the only one in mountain pose in the middle of the city.



Ready to plan?

Don’t let your long relaxing weekends get away from you. Take a deep breath, mark your calendar and seize the holiday on alaskaair.com!

MONDAY, JANUARY 20 – MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17 – PRESIDENTS DAY

MONDAY, MAY 25 – MEMORIAL DAY

FRIDAY, JULY 3 – INDEPENDENCE DAY

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 – LABOR DAY

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27 – DAY AFTER THANKSGIVING

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25 – CHRISTMAS DAY

FRIDAY, JANUARY 1 (BONUS DAY!) – NEW YEAR’S DAY

*We know everyone doesn’t get holidays off, but we hope you find time to explore these great destinations when you can!

