Travel like a pro: 5 tips to tame your carry-on bag

Planning a vacation is great fun. Packing for that vacation? Not so much – especially if you’re like many frequent travelers and prefer to travel light with a carry-on bag.

Streamline your day of travel with these five tips for wrangling your carry-on.

1. Would it be easier to check the bag? What if that was free?

Before purging every 4-ounce tube from your bag, ask yourself this: “Do I really need to carry on?” There are three strong reasons why checking your bag might make more sense when you fly Alaska Airlines.

Your first checked bag is always free with your Alaska Airlines Visa Signature card, for you and up to six other people in the same reservation.

Alaska pioneered the 20-minute baggage service guarantee way back in 2010. That means we guarantee we’ll have your luggage back in your hands within 20 minutes of your flight’s arrival at the gate – or we’ll pay up, to the tune of 2,500 Mileage Plan miles or a voucher for $25 off a future flight. (You can also streamline your airport arrival by printing your own luggage tags.)

Lighten your load and relax! When you check a bag, you don’t have to lug it through the airport or worry about whether there will be space in the overhead bin by the time you board.

2. Make sure your bag meets carry-on size limits – measure it yourself

Make sure you’re familiar with our carry-on size limits – what you’re able to fit through a security checkpoint is not necessarily what you’ll be able to fit into an overhead bin.

In June 2018, Alaska’s maximum allowed carry-on dimensions will be slightly smaller to better align with our codeshare partners and other major U.S. carriers, so you can more easily transfer among airlines without running into a snag with your bag.

Be wary of expandable pockets on the front of your suitcase, which can increase the dimensions of your carry-on to the point that it no longer fits into an overhead bin. Minimize use of expandable pockets, and when in doubt, test your bag in the sizer device at the ticket counter or gate before you board.

Before you buy a bag, measure it yourself – include the handle and wheels. Consumer Reports says not all bags are as small as manufacturers claim.

3. Wheels down and facing out – unless it’s a Space Bin

Most overhead bins will have a sticker with instructions telling you “wheels out.” That’s the easiest, most-efficient way to load your bag in most bins, preventing wheels from getting stuck on the lip of the bin. If you find yourself on a flight with Alaska’s roomier “Boeing Space Bins” you’ll be instructed to do just the opposite. (Don’t worry – our flight attendants will let you know if you’re on a Space Bins flight, and show you how to position your luggage!) In this case, point the wheels toward the back of the bin and then flip your bag up on its side. You’ll want the heaviest part of the bag to be farthest from the aisle, and belongings tend to settle downward as luggage is wheeled through the airport.

4. Are you sure you can lift that? If not, check it

Minimalist packing can be a challenge for even the savviest of fliers, and even a carry-on-sized suitcase can quickly become too heavy. For safety reasons, flight attendants are not allowed to assist customers in lifting bags, so make sure you’re not packing a suitcase that is heavier than you can safely lift. If you’re not sure about the weight of your luggage give it the old “refrigerator test” before you leave home: see if you can place your packed suitcase on top of your refrigerator without assistance or pain. If so, you’re ready to fly. Need to lighten your load? Consider eliminating a pair of shoes and lowering your carbon footprint. If every passenger packed just two pounds lighter, we’d save 945,000 gallons of fuel every year. That’s the equivalent of taking 1,716 cars off the road for one year.

5. If you’re buying a battery-powered “smart bag,” know the limits

While rich with features like GPS tracking, electronic locks and the ability to charge other electronic devices, these bags are powered by lithium batteries creating concern for guest safety across the airline industry.

Any bag powered with a lithium battery or lithium battery power bank will need to follow these requirements:

Smart bags will be allowed as carry-on baggage, if they meet carry-on size limits and if it’s possible to remove the battery from the bag if needed.

If the bag will fly as a checked bag, the battery must be removed and the battery must be carried in the cabin.

If it’s not possible to remove the battery from the bag, the bag won’t be allowed on the plane.

While these restrictions may pose a challenge to some of our guests, there have been no incidents to date with smart bags on airplanes and we want to keep it that way.

