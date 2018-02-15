How to check a case of wine for free on Alaska Airlines

  Posted on February 15, 2018 By

 6 Comments

wff map How to check a case of wine for free on Alaska AirlinesAlaska Airlines has expanded our popular Wine Flies Free program to include wineries throughout the state of California.

That means Alaska Mileage Plan members departing from 29 airports in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California wine regions can check up to a case of wine – 12 bottles – for free!

Wondering how your Wine Flies Free from the West Coast? It’s easier than you think.

Here’s a step-by-step guide.

1. Buy your bottles

wine tasting How to check a case of wine for free on Alaska Airlines

Taste your way around a wine region in California, Washington, Oregon or Idaho until you’ve found a wine (or several) you enjoy enough to take home. Pro tip: Many wineries in Washington and Oregon offer free tastings when you show your Alaska Airlines boarding pass. Visit alaskaair.com to learn more.

2. Pack correctly – don’t seal the box yet

wine in box How to check a case of wine for free on Alaska AirlinesLet the winery know you’ll be checking your wine at the airport, and they’ll help you pack it safely for travel. This might include a foam-lined box, molded cardboard trays, or other protective packaging. Make sure the box is left unsealed for inspection.

3. Make sure your Mileage Plan number is in your flight reservation

wine mileage plan How to check a case of wine for free on Alaska AirlinesMake sure your Alaska Mileage Plan number is in your flight reservation before you head to the airport. You can check using the Alaska Airlines app, or by visiting alaskaair.com and selecting “Manage trip.”

4. Drop your wine with this friendly fellow

wine case check 2 How to check a case of wine for free on Alaska AirlinesWhen you get to the airport, go to the ticket counter and let an Alaska customer service agent know that you’re checking a case of wine. They will inspect the case, seal it and ensure that it is labeled with FRAGILE stickers. Pro tip: Don’t try to take your case of wine through the TSA security line. That’s way too much liquid.

5. Fly easy

wine onboard How to check a case of wine for free on Alaska AirlinesPat yourself on the back – celebrate on board by treating yourself to a full-pour glass of sauvignon blanc or the red blend from Washington’s Canoe Ridge Vineyard, a glass of La Marca Prosecco, or if you’re flying first class, a chardonnay or red blend from Browne Family Vineyards in Walla Walla.

6. Pick up your case, then enjoy!

wine glasses How to check a case of wine for free on Alaska Airlines

When you land, pick up your case and you’re on your way. Time to book your next wine trip on alaskaair.com.

6 Comments on “How to check a case of wine for free on Alaska Airlines

  3. This is one of the great perks of my Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan membership for the past 30 years. It would also be great to be able to check a free case of local craft beer out of Bellingham!

    Reply

  4. Does this service apply to American Airlines advantage members as well?

    Reply

