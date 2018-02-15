How to check a case of wine for free on Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines has expanded our popular Wine Flies Free program to include wineries throughout the state of California.

That means Alaska Mileage Plan members departing from 29 airports in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California wine regions can check up to a case of wine – 12 bottles – for free!

Not a Mileage Plan member? Join for free.

Wondering how your Wine Flies Free from the West Coast? It’s easier than you think.

Here’s a step-by-step guide.

1. Buy your bottles

Taste your way around a wine region in California, Washington, Oregon or Idaho until you’ve found a wine (or several) you enjoy enough to take home. Pro tip: Many wineries in Washington and Oregon offer free tastings when you show your Alaska Airlines boarding pass. Visit alaskaair.com to learn more.

2. Pack correctly – don’t seal the box yet

Let the winery know you’ll be checking your wine at the airport, and they’ll help you pack it safely for travel. This might include a foam-lined box, molded cardboard trays, or other protective packaging. Make sure the box is left unsealed for inspection.

3. Make sure your Mileage Plan number is in your flight reservation

Make sure your Alaska Mileage Plan number is in your flight reservation before you head to the airport. You can check using the Alaska Airlines app, or by visiting alaskaair.com and selecting “Manage trip.”

4. Drop your wine with this friendly fellow

When you get to the airport, go to the ticket counter and let an Alaska customer service agent know that you’re checking a case of wine. They will inspect the case, seal it and ensure that it is labeled with FRAGILE stickers. Pro tip: Don’t try to take your case of wine through the TSA security line. That’s way too much liquid.

5. Fly easy

Pat yourself on the back – celebrate on board by treating yourself to a full-pour glass of sauvignon blanc or the red blend from Washington’s Canoe Ridge Vineyard, a glass of La Marca Prosecco, or if you’re flying first class, a chardonnay or red blend from Browne Family Vineyards in Walla Walla.

6. Pick up your case, then enjoy!

When you land, pick up your case and you’re on your way. Time to book your next wine trip on alaskaair.com.