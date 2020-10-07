Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month year-round with these eats, sights & flights

Now and always, we honor the Hispanic, Latinx, and Latino-identified communities and their tremendous impact on our country. Below are some of our favorite destinations that embody, contribute to and are influenced by Hispanic culture year-round.

Alaska Airlines has a long history of flying to Latin America, starting with the launch of service to Mexico more than 30 years ago — with routes to Cancun, Guadalajara, Loreto, Los Cabos, Manzanillo, Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta and Zihuatanejo. You can also discover the Caribbean and other parts of the world via our Global Partners, including American Airlines that flies to more than 50 Spanish-speaking destinations including the Dominican Republic, Central and South America.

You can use or earn miles on Alaska for traveling to your favorite worldwide destinations—and book with peace of mind knowing we’ve permanently eliminated change fees and are bringing you Next-Level Care.

So go ahead and take that trip you’ve always dreamed about. Here are some places to keep in mind:

El Paso

Eats: Enjoy authentic Mexican culinary experience—whatever you do, order the sopapillas.

Sights: Hotel Indigo is a dream location for Instagrammers. This boutique hotel offers some quirky and hip things that you can document with pictures. Animo Sin Fronteras is a giant “Courage Without Borders” mural that pays homage to the Mexican influence in El Paso. If you’re looking for some outdoorsy splendor, the Chihuahuan Desert or the Rio Grande are also a must-see, don’t forget sunscreen & water!

Flights: Fly to El Paso

San Antonio

San Antonio is a city of deep roots and vibrant culture, located in the heart of South Texas.

Eats: From River Walk favorites to family-owned restaurants, San Antonio’s timeless classics and modern takes on Mexican and Latin American food keep visitors coming back for more. Get ready for flavor & fun!

Sights: Mission San Antonio de Valero, better known as the Alamo—what remains of the oldest mission is one of the most-visited sites in the state and is easily the most sacred.

Flights: Fly to San Antonio

San Diego

Eats: San Diego’s cuisine is a delicious Cali-Baja blend of fresh-inspired ingredients combined with traditional Mexican style eats. At the iconic Barrio Logan eatery Las Cuatro Milpas, locals line up for authentic homestyle Mexican food and freshly made tortillas.

Sights: The outdoor murals at Chicano Park are home to the largest collection of Chicano murals in the U.S., it was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2017. Latinx influences can be discovered through the region’s colorful neighborhoods and don’t miss stopping by Latinx and Hispanic owned businesses while in San Diego.

Flights: Fly to San Diego

Los Angeles



In a city where Latinos are nearly 50% of the population according to the U.S. Census, there is certainly much to celebrate.

Eats: A stop at Cielito Lindo is a must. Since 1934, the stand has served up freshly made, mouth-watering taquitos with avocado sauce. Appease your sweet tooth with the chocolate-filled churros.

Sights: El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument is historical, but it’s vibrant draw is Olvera Street, a brick-paved colorful walkthrough that serves as the setting for a lively Mexican-style market to find food, handicrafts like pottery, leather goods, masks, and folk art.

Flights: Fly to Los Angeles

New York

With vibrant neighborhoods, world-class museums, authentic dining experiences, exciting stays and more to safely explore visitors & New Yorkers have lots to enjoy in the five boroughs to celebrate Hispanic Heritage.

Eats: Grab a bite at the Zona de Cuba, a Cuban restaurant offering delicious and authentic food like vaca frita and ropa vieja.

Sights: Wander East Harlem, or “El Barrio” and check out El Museo to see Puerto Rican, Caribbean, and Latin American art.

Flights: Fly to New York

Puerto Rico

Tucked into Central America, Costa Rica is packed with stunning tropical rainforests, epic beaches and things to do.

Eats: Seafoodies can eat it up at the Vargas family’s marisquería restaurant. For more than three decades the seafood eatery has offered fresh fish, tropical drinks and cold brews right on the beach. No visit is complete without arroz con mariscos (seafood rice), featuring the day’s catch or the raw ceviche de chuchecas (blood clams) paired with a shrimp cocktail.

Sights: There is no festival in Costa Rica that takes place without a nod to its agricultural heritage, horses and cowboys are ubiquitous to the culture. Take a ride for yourself to see some pretty breathtaking views!

Flights: Fly to Costa Rica

Miami

Miami is home to one of the largest melting pots of Latin and Caribbean culture in the U.S.

Eats: Satisfy your snackable cravings and more at some of the best Spanish restaurants in Miami. Looking for some traditional tapas? Bulla’s bar serves up a buzzy, trendy vibe with deliciosa gourmet tapas and craft cocktails.

Sights: Wander and enjoy Latin activity as downtown’s Flagler Street, the unavoidable Elián González house, and Little Havana’s Domino Park and Tower Theatre, among others.

Flights: Fly to New York

Chicago

Eats: Chicago doesn’t just have deep dish pizza. It’s also known for excellent Mexican cuisine that includes traditional favorites and new fusion flavors.

Sights: The windy city also has vibrant Latino communities such as Pilsen, Little Village and Humboldt Park. That’s where you’ll find top cultural institutions like the National Museum of Mexican Art and colorful street art by renowned Hispanic artists.

Flights: Fly to Chicago

If you have a favorite place that we missed, we’d love to hear from you, comment below!

Like this: Like Loading...