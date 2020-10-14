Hawaii welcomes you back and to malama (care for) the Aloha State

Hawaii is eager to welcome visitors to paradise. Starting Oct. 15, Hawaii’s pre-travel testing program will allow anyone entering the state who tests negative for COVID-19 in advance to bypass the current two-week mandatory quarantine (details below).

Test or no test, it’s important to visit safely and thoughtfully. Everyone is invited to experience the destination on a deeper level—connecting with the community, its culture and taking care of each other and the land itself.

Malama: take care of yourself and Hawaii.

Malama, meaning “to nurture” or “care for,” is a core value of the Hawaiian culture, and it relates to preserving the land and taking care of all those living there as well. As tourism starts to recover, the islands encourage travelers to be open-minded and respectful of Hawaii’s beauty and leave with a better understanding of what it means to care for the earth, each other and ourselves.

“We believe our visitors care about perpetuating the uniqueness of this place,” explains Jay Talwar, chief marketing officer at the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau (which is part of the Hawaii Tourism Authority). “If even a small portion of Hawaii travelers took part in such activities, the effect would be enormous.”

Here’s how you can help:

Fly to Hawaii with either a negative COVID-19 state-approved test or prepare to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival. Learn more.

Follow the state’s recommendations to stay safe while in the islands (wear a mask, social distance etc.).

Be alert at all times in or near the water, don’t take the sea for granted. Avoid turning your back on the waves. If you or others in your party are not an experienced ocean swimmer, select beaches with lifeguards.

Exercise good-judgment when hiking in the islands like carrying essential gear, check the weather and be watchful that you only enter lands that are open to you and respect the landscape and its history.

Seek experiences that enhance your knowledge of natural and cultural history. Try booking a tour to hike hillsides to learn about Hawaii Island’s volcanoes or the history of local sugar cane farming on Maui and more.

Fly to Hawaii

Starting Oct. 15, Hawaii will allow travelers from out-of-state to proceed without the 14-day quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19 before they arrive in the islands.

Travelers who are five years of age and older must be tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours of your departure flight to Hawaii. Only test results from trusted testing partners approved by the Hawaii Department of Health will be accepted.

Guests can enjoy a safe and relaxing flight to the islands thanks to Alaska’s Next-Level Care, which has more than 100 different ways we’re preventing the spread of COVID-19, including mandatory masks, enhanced cleanings between flights, electrostatic disinfectant spray and more.

Alaska is offering you convenient and reliable testing options.

We’re making it simple and easy for our guests by providing testing options that guarantee turnaround times for results within the state’s required 72-hour timeframe. All tests meet the requirements of the State of Hawaii’s pre-travel testing program.

We’re partnering with Carbon Health to offer rapid COVID-19 testing in pop-up clinics — starting in Seattle on Oct. 12, 2020, and expanding in the coming weeks as we resume nonstop service to Hawaii from other cities on the West Coast.

We’re also working with Bartell Drugs to offer PCR-based COVID-19 testing at select locations in Seattle, with guaranteed results within 72 hours.

Learn more about flying to Hawaii here.

Like this: Like Loading...