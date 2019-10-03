Book your entire trip using Alaska miles

Today’s frequent-flyer programs don’t stop paying out rewards after you’ve landed. In fact, you can keep earning miles on the go with Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan™. The airline has partners who will help you with great deals on hotels, car rentals and even pet care, making Alaska your one-stop shop for booking travel.

Hotels

Every passenger needs a place to stay after arrival. That’s why Alaska has partnered with Rocketmiles to create the airline’s own hotel booking portal. Earn between 500 and 10,000 miles per night when you book through Alaska Airlines Hotels. That’s right: over ten thousand miles. You can earn thousands of miles at more than 400,000 properties around the world. You may even earn more miles than you redeemed for the award flight that took you there.

And if your account balance is already looking healthy, you can choose to redeem miles for a free or discounted hotel stay. Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® cardholders get a preferred rate so they can save by redeeming fewer miles.

Rental Cars

Next, check out Alaska Airlines Cars. This service, powered by CarTrawler, will search through every major brand to find the best price on rentals. When booking through select Mileage Plan partner suppliers, you can earn miles to boost your Mileage Plan account. You can even filter the results to find hybrid vehicles. Depending on the supplier, you might pay in advance or at the counter when you pick up your car, but most suppliers offer free cancellation up to 24 hours in advance, just in case things change.

Pet-care

Finally, you need a plan to make sure your pets are well taken care of while you’re away. Rover provides several pet-care solutions, whether you’re at work or on the road. Services include walks, day care, overnight care and more. As an Alaska Mileage Plan member, you earn 3 miles per dollar plus a $30 credit when you complete your first booking, and then 1 mile per dollar after that.

If you want to take your pets with you, Rover can help there, too. Get information on local pet sitters around the country so you can enjoy a night out while leaving your pet in safe hands. Just remember to visit alaskaair.com to get information on Alaska’s pet-travel policies.

Fly Smart, Land Happy

With hotel, car rental and pet care solutions, in addition to great inflight service, Alaska Airlines is committed to helping you enjoy your trip, wherever you’re heading. Explore all of the Mileage Plan partners online so you can continue earning and redeeming miles for bigger rewards.

The Alaska Airlines credit card is issued and administered by Bank of America, N.A. Visa and Visa Signature are registered trademarks of Visa International Service Association and are used by the issuer pursuant to license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.