Travel Alert: Winter weather expected to impact some flights in Seattle on Sunday

Wintry weather is expected to continue with forecasts showing snow beginning early Sunday morning and continuing through midday.

In anticipation of this weather event, Alaska Airlines has canceled 18 flights in and out of Seattle between 6 a.m. and noon Sunday, Nov. 5.

By reducing the flight schedule, it helps ease congestion at the airport and allows the focus to be on deicing aircraft at a rate of 15 planes per hour.

The schedule is being evaluated to identify the impacted flights and cancellations are expected to begin Saturday afternoon. Guests will be notified if their flights are impacted and will be rebooked by Customer Care. Impacted guests can reach Customer Care at: 1-800-252-7522 (1-800-ALASKAAIR).

Our deicing vendor, IDS, is doubling their effort. In addition to bringing in additional deicing experts, they will have twice as many deicing trucks as they did during Friday’s wintry weather, and are well-stocked with deicing solution. By being prepared we can move as quickly as the airport and weather conditions will safely allow.

“We’ve had snow arrive early this year in Seattle, so it’s important to have a strong game plan and a great team ready to tackle the elements vigorously.” said Cees Verkerk, Alaska’s managing director of station operations support.

As always, we advise you to check your flight status before heading to the airport. Also, you can sign up for flight notifications and we’ll notify you of any last minute delays, cancellations or gate changes on your flights by email or text message.

For travel on Virgin America, we also advise you to check your flight status before heading out, or sign up for flight notifications.

We will continue to closely monitor the weather and will post an update if additional cancellations are needed.