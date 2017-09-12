TRAVEL ALERT: Hurricane Irma

Update: Sept. 12 at 11:30 a.m. PDT

Due do the impacts of Hurricane Irma, Alaska Airlines and Virgin America have extended flexible travel policies to airports that were impacted by the storm.

We will waive the change fees and the difference in the price of tickets purchased on or before Sept. 6 if the new travel is booked to or from the affected cities in the same cabin and completed on or before Sept. 30, 2017. The previous date was Sept. 23.

The affected cities are: Atlanta; Charleston; Havana, Cuba; Fort Lauderdale; Orlando; and Tampa. Guests can request a refund if they choose not to travel at all. Tickets must be exchanged or refunded on or before Sept. 16, 2017.

Alaska’s travel policy for Hurricane Irma can be found here, and Virgin America’s policy here.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, Alaska is scheduled to resume flights to Tampa. Alaska also will resume the flight from Los Angeles to Havana on Wednesday, but the return flight from Havana to Los Angeles on Wednesday evening is canceled.

Flights to all other affected airports have resumed – Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Atlanta and Charleston.

Update: Sept. 11, 2017 at 4:01 p.m. PDT

Alaska Airlines and Virgin America plan to begin resuming some flights in Florida on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Flights will resume Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. Flights have been canceled Tuesday in Tampa, Florida and Havana, Cuba.

Here’s the rundown by airport:

Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

All Alaska and Virgin America flights resume Tuesday.

Orlando (MCO)

All Alaska and Virgin America flights resume Tuesday.

Tampa (TPA)

The round-trip flight between Seattle and Tampa has been canceled for Tuesday.

Havana, Cuba (HAV)

The round-trip flight between Los Angeles and Havana has been canceled for Tuesday.

Both Alaska Airlines and Virgin America have flexible travel policies in place to help guests who need to change, cancel or postpone their flights into airports that were impacted. Alaska’s travel policy for Hurricane Irma can be found here, and Virgin America’s policy here.

Update: Sept. 10, 2017 at 9:30 p.m. PDT

We’ve canceled additional Seattle flights to and from Atlanta and Charleston, South Carolina due to the effects of Hurricane Irma. We’ll continue to watch the storm and its impacts, which could affect how soon airports will reopen.

Atlanta (ATL)

Alaska: The daily round-trip flight from Seattle is canceled for Monday. Flight 746 – Seattle to Atlanta Flight 745 – Atlanta to Seattle



Charleston (CHS)

Alaska: The daily round-trip flight from Seattle is canceled for Monday. Flight 728 – Seattle to Charleston Flight 787 – Charleston to Seattle



Both Alaska Airlines and Virgin America have flexible travel policies in place to help guests who need to change, cancel or postpone their flights into airports that could be impacted. The latest on Alaska’s travel policy for Hurricane Irma can be found here. For Virgin America, check here.

Update: Sept. 10, 2017 at 2:45 p.m. PDT

We’ve canceled additional flights due to the effects of Hurricane Irma. We’ll continue to watch the storm and its impacts, which could affect how soon airports will reopen.

Havana (HAV)

Alaska: The daily round trip flight from Los Angeles is canceled for Monday. Flight 286 – Los Angeles to Havana Flight 287 – Havana to Los Angeles



Both Alaska Airlines and Virgin America have flexible travel policies in place to help guests who need to change, cancel or postpone their flights into airports that could be impacted. The latest on Alaska’s travel policy for Hurricane Irma can be found here. For Virgin America, check here.

Update: Sept. 8, 2017 at 3:15 p.m. PDT

We’ve added additional cancellations as Hurricane Irma prepares to make landfall in Florida. We’ll be keeping close watch on the storm and its impacts, which could affect how soon airports will reopen.

Fort Lauderdale

All flights for Alaska and Virgin America are canceled through Monday.

Orlando

All flights for Alaska and Virgin America are canceled through Monday.

Tampa

Alaska has canceled flights through Monday.

Original post: Sept. 7, 2017 at 3 p.m. PDT

As of 3 p.m. PDT this afternoon, Alaska Airlines and Virgin America have canceled 50 flights in and out of airports in Florida and Havana, Cuba, as the serious threat of Hurricane Irma moves through the Caribbean and closer to the U.S. mainland.

Both airlines have flexible travel policies in place to help guests who need to change, cancel or postpone their flights into airports that could be impacted. The latest on Alaska’s travel policy for Hurricane Irma can be found here. For Virgin America, check here.

Virgin America added an extra flight from Fort Lauderdale to San Francisco today to accommodate additional guests who wanted to leave South Florida, and to help evacuate our employees from the area. It departs Fort Lauderdale at 8 p.m. EDT.

Here’s the latest on flights that have been canceled:

Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

Alaska: The daily round trip flight between Seattle and Fort Lauderdale has been canceled on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 8-10). Six flights total.

Flight 35 – Fort Lauderdale to Seattle

Flight 38 – Seattle to Fort Lauderdale

Virgin America: Twelve flights have been canceled between Fort Lauderdale and Los Angeles, and six flights between Fort Lauderdale and San Francisco, for Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday. Flight 1321 – Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles Flight 1322 – Los Angeles to Fort Lauderdale Flight 1334 – Los Angeles to Fort Lauderdale Flight 1337 – Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles Flight 1340 – San Francisco to Fort Lauderdale Flight 1349 – Fort Lauderdale to San Francisco



Orlando (MCO)

Alaska: Fourteen flights from Seattle, Portland and San Diego are canceled on Saturday and Sunday. Flight 727 – Orlando to Portland, Oregon Flight 728 – Portland to Orlando Flight 16 – Seattle to Orlando Flight 19 – Orlando to Seattle Flight 760 – San Diego to Orlando Flight 339 – Orlando to San Diego Flight 9 – Orlando to Seattle Flight 10 – Seattle to Orlando

Virgin America: Eight flights have been canceled for Saturday and Sunday from Los Angeles and San Francisco. Flight 1300 – San Francisco to Orlando Flight 1305 – Orlando to San Francisco Flight 1312 – Los Angeles to Orlando Flight 1315 – Orlando to Los Angeles



Tampa (TPA)

Alaska: The one daily flight is still scheduled. A decision on the Saturday flight will come on Friday.

Havana (HAV)

Alaska: The daily round trip flight from Los Angeles is canceled on Saturday and Sunday. Flight 286 – Los Angeles to Havana Flight 287 – Havana to Los Angeles



Both Alaska and Virgin America are keeping very close watch on Hurricane Irma and its potential impact on flights and airport operations.