TRAVEL ALERT: Sonoma County Wildfires

The threat of dangerous, fast-moving wildfires has closed Charles M. Schultz-Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa, California.

With airport operations suspended, Alaska Airlines has canceled at least 16 flights through Tuesday morning. Additional cancellations are possible. All flights serving Santa Rosa are operated by Horizon Air.

Alaska is working to accommodate guests who have had their travel plans disrupted.

Alaska has activated a flexible travel policy for guests who are impacted by the closure of the airport and cancellation of flights. Changes can be made to existing reservations between now and Oct. 15 for travel originally scheduled for today, tomorrow or Wednesday. Get more details here.

It’s unclear when the Sonoma County Airport will reopen. Alaska has flights to Santa Rosa from Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, San Diego and Santa Ana.

 Category: Travel Advisories

