Travel Alert: Flexible travel policy in place for Sea-Tac guests as snow storm wallops region

UPDATE: 2:05 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2019

As of 2 p.m. Pacific time, today’s wintry weather is a factor in nearly all the 133 Alaska flights that have been canceled to and from Seattle, impacting the travel plans of nearly 12,000 passengers.

We appreciate the patience of our guests during this difficult travel day. We’re doing everything we can to get all of our customers to their destinations.

ORIGINAL POST: 12:17 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2019

The beginning of February is giving us a big reminder that it’s still winter in the Pacific Northwest. A potent snow storm has slowed operations at Sea-Tac Airport for us and all other airlines today. We’ve canceled at least 80 flights and there are a significant number of delays.

A Ground Delay Program – instituted by Air Traffic Control – is also in effect at the airport, which slows the number of arriving flights and reduces congestion.

As of 10 a.m. Pacific time, the weather is a factor in nearly all 80 Alaska flights that have been canceled to and from Seattle, impacting the travel plans of more than 6,700 passengers.

Deicing operations have been underway since the overnight hours with a full fleet of trucks and equipment. As air traffic volume has increased during the day, deicing of aircraft has slowed because of the weather conditions.

Just getting to Sea-Tac has been a big problem today, not only for our guests but for our employees and others who work at the airport. Icy and snow-packed roads across the greater Seattle area has made commuting difficult and treacherous.

We are offering a flexible travel policy today for those wishing to change their flights in/out Seattle and Portland (where winter weather is expected later today). Guests can use our site to change flights on their own.

Our Call Centers are reporting a very high volume of calls coming in from customers who need or want to make alternate arrangements. The self-service tool on alaskaair.com is also available to help make those changes.