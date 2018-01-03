Flights in Northeast canceled ahead of massive winter ‘bomb cyclone’

img 3741 Flights in Northeast canceled ahead of massive winter ‘bomb cyclone’

The temperature was minus-5 degrees on New Year’s Day at JFK airport in New York, where Alaska Airlines station supervisor Mellisa Delduca, Dollie Landvatter and Martin Paddock bundled up for work.

Alaska Airlines and Virgin America have canceled 76 flights Jan. 3-4 at five Northeast airports in advance of a large, powerful winter storm that’s being described as a “bomb cyclone,” or bombogenesis.

So far, 25 flights are canceled on Wednesday and 51 flights on Thursday. Heavy snow and hurricane-force winds are forecast, especially in New England.

Most Alaska and Virgin America flights in and out of Boston, New York Kennedy, New York LaGuardia, Newark and Philadelphia have been canceled as a precaution.

Alaska is closely monitoring the conditions in the Northeast. Flights will only operate when it’s safe to do so.

Alaska and Virgin America have implemented flexible travel policies that waive change and cancellation fees for guests who would like to alter their plans to or from affected airports. Learn more at alaskaair.com and virginamerica.com.

All customers are encouraged to check the status of their flights online at alaskaair.com and virginamerica.com, or on Alaska’s mobile app before leaving for the airport.

