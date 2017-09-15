TRAVEL ALERT: Hurricane Norma

Both Alaska Airlines and Virgin America are keeping very close watch on Hurricane Norma and its potential impact on flights and airport operations along Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. Based on the current forecast, Hurricane Norma is predicted to make landfall on Sunday and we will be evaluating the impact to the schedule as this weather situation continues to develop.

As of Friday afternoon, Alaska and Virgin America have not canceled any flights in or out of Loreto (LTO) and Los Cabos (SJD).

Both airlines have flexible travel policies in place to help guests who need to change, cancel or postpone their flights into airports that could be impacted. The latest on Alaska’s travel policy for Hurricane Norma can be found here. For Virgin America, check here.

Currently, Alaska operates 12 flights to/from Los Cabos each day, operates one flight twice weekly to/from Loreto and Virgin America operates once daily flights to/from Los Cabos.

