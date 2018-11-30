Travel advisory: Anchorage operations resume

Update: 3:31 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2018

If you are traveling to and from Anchorage, Alaska, between Nov. 30, 2018 and Dec. 2, 2018, we are now offering a waiver if you would like to change or cancel your flight. More information can be found here.

Update: 1:08 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2018

The temporary suspension of Alaska Airlines operations at the Anchorage airport has been lifted. Flights are starting to arrive and depart to and from Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska.

Guests may experience delays as our operations fully resume throughout the day. We appreciate your patience during this time.

For guests traveling in and out of Anchorage, we will be issuing a Travel Waiver this afternoon to help you make other travel arrangements if needed.

Original post: 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 30, 2018

We understand there’s considerable damage being reported at Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska, due to a 7.0 magnitude earthquake that hit this morning. There are no reports of any injuries to employees or guests at the airport.

As a precaution, Alaska Airlines is suspending operations at the airport until at least 12:30 p.m. Pacific (11:30 a.m. Alaska) to allow for a thorough safety assessment of the facility and infrastructure. We are pausing arrivals and departures in and out of Anchorage during this time.