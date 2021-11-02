ALASKA AIRLINES OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES – SPOT THE BOX

SPONSOR

Sponsor is Alaska Airlines, Inc., P.O. Box 68900, Seattle, Washington 98168

AGREEMENT TO OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES

By participating, Entrants agree to abide by and be bound by these Official Sweepstakes Rules (“Rules”) and the Terms and Conditions (“Terms”) set forth below, which are final and binding in all matters relating to the Sweepstakes. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Sponsor reserves the right to interpret and apply these Rules and Terms in its sole discretion, and to modify or terminate the Sweepstakes at any time.

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY; A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

WHO MAY ENTER

The Sweepstakes is open only to U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees of Sponsor, their affiliates and subsidiaries, and their immediate family members (spouse, parent, sibling and their respective spouses, regardless of where they live) or persons living in the same households of such individuals, whether or not related, are not eligible to enter or win a prize. THE SWEEPSTAKES IS VOID OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED STATES, AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

HOW TO ENTER

Sweepstakes Period: Nov. 3, 2021 starting at 12:01 a.m. PST, and running through Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:59 pm PST (the “Entry Period”); The Sweepstakes will be announced by Alaska Airlines’ social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) (@AlaskaAir). Sponsor will post an announcement (“Sweepstakes Post”) inviting entry into the Sweepstakes at the start of the Entry Period. Sponsor controls the official time-keeping device for the Sweepstakes.

To enter, post a photo of a Boxed Water™ carton during your travels using the hashtag #SpotTheBox and tag @alaskaair and @boxedwater during the Entry Period. Entrant’s social media profile must be public in order to enter. To be eligible, entrant’s comment may not contain any inappropriate or offensive content; entries that do not comply will be disqualified and may be deleted by Sponsor.

If a prospective Entrant is not already a member of Twitter or Instagram, or Facebook, he/she may visit Twitter.com, facebook.com or Instagram.com and follow the links and instructions to become a member of the platform. Once the eligible Entrant has become an active member, the Entrant may enter the Sweepstakes.

Limit one entry per person/Twitter or Facebook or Instagram account, during the entry period. No robotic, programmed, script, macro or other automated entries (collectively “automated entries”). Automated entries, or multiple entries by the same person/twitter or Facebook or Instagram account, will be disqualified. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding this Sweepstakes shall be directed to Sponsor and not to Twitter/Facebook/Instagram. By entering you agree to these Official Rules.

Alternate form of entry: If you do not wish to become a member of Twitter/Facebook/Instagram or submit a video to enter the Sweepstakes, send your name, address, day and evening phone numbers and email address to socialmedia@alaskaair.com.

The Sponsor is not responsible for late, misdirected, or delayed entries. No mechanical reproductions or facsimiles of entries allowed. All entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

SWEEPSTAKES PRIZE

PRIZE

If you are randomly selected as a winner during the entry period, you will win (2) two vouchers for roundtrip, economy air class travel to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies (ARV: $525 each) and [1 year subscription to Boxed Water which would be 12 500mL 24 packs (ARV: $552)]. 1 prize will be awarded across all social media channels and other methods of entry.

DRAWING AND NOTIFICATION

Winners will be selected in a random drawing from among all Entries received during the entry period. The drawing will occur after the period, on Wednesday, Dec 8, 2021. The winners will be selected by the Sponsor or a party acting on its behalf, whose decisions are final and binding in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes. The Winner will be notified by direct message via Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and will be required to send an email to the email address provided in the direct message with their contact information within twenty-four (24) hours of such notification or the prize will be forfeited. No liability is assumed for any Winner notification that is lost, intercepted or not received by a potential Winner for any reason. One winner per each social media channel, and a winner may not win more than one prize.

Odds of winning the drawing will depend on the total number of eligible Entries received during the sweepstakes entry period.

No prize transfer, assignment or substitution by Winner permitted. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any prize in the case of unavailability, in which case an Alaska Airlines gift certificate of equivalent value will be awarded.

Winners must be at least eighteen (18) years of age to enter and win. Travelers under the age of eighteen (18) must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian and must be at least eighteen (18) years of age.

Vouchers may not be sold, redeemed for cash, traded, or transferred.

Certain travel restrictions apply.

Flight Restrictions:

The travel authorization (certificate) is valid for a roundtrip, coach-class flight to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies. Mileage Plan™ Miles cannot be earned or credited. First Class paid upgrades and Mileage Plan upgrades are allowed. Connections are also allowed (subject to fare rules). Standard baggage fees apply; see our checked baggage policy and flight schedules at alaskaair.com for more details. Individual travel taxes may apply. Once ticketed, fare rules apply regarding changes to itinerary. Prizes are nonrefundable and nontransferable. The certificate is void if bartered or sold. If lost, the certificate may not be reissued. Sponsor is not required to (but may at its sole discretion) offer any substitutions, cash redemptions, or alternative to prizes awarded under this Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value in the event a prize is unavailable. All prizes awarded are subject to the restrictions and limitations noted in these Official Rules.

Winner is responsible for any and all applicable fees, service charges, surcharges or passenger facility charges and all insurance costs, federal, state, local and foreign taxes. Meals, gratuities, transportation to and from Winner’s home or hotel and the airports, rental car, incidentals, optional entertainment, departure taxes, customs and agriculture fees (if applicable), hotel stays and all other expenses not specifically mentioned herein are the Winner’s responsibility. All travel is subject to availability and blackout dates. Travel must be booked round-trip. Flight schedules are subject to change without notice, and no refund or compensation will be given in the event of the cancellation or delay of any flight. Travel restrictions, conditions and limitations may apply. Winner is subject and entitled to all provisions of Alaska Airlines’ Contract of Carriage (available at alaskaair.com), except compensation for denied boarding or delayed or canceled flights. Winner must possess all necessary documentation required for air travel (e.g., a valid, government-issued driver’s license, U.S. passport, etc.).

Alaska Airlines is not responsible if flight is delayed, suspended, rescheduled, or canceled for any reason. Winner will not receive compensation for any elements that the winner is unable to use due to cancellation of the flight or otherwise and such unused portion of the prize will be forfeited. Sponsor may substitute alternate prizes in Sponsor’s discretion if any portion of the prize cannot be used.

ALL FEDERAL, STATE, AND LOCAL TAXES AND FEES, INCLUDING INCOME TAX, SALES TAX, AND ANY OTHER EXPENSES ARISING OUT OF THE RECEIPT AND USE OF THE PRIZES, ARE SOLELY THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE WINNER. Any difference between the stated estimated value of a prize and its actual value will not be awarded. Winners agree to accept prize “as is.”

Alaska Airlines is the Sponsor of the Sweepstakes.

OTHER TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Each Winner acknowledges and agrees that the Winner’s names, voices, and likenesses, may be published by Sponsor and its designees, licensees or affiliates, which will not be required to pay any additional consideration or seek any additional approval from Winner or guest in connection with such use.

Certain restrictions may apply.

Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual deemed to be (a) tampering or attempting to Website; or (b) acting in violation of these Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES OR OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

RELEASE AND LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY. By participating in the Sweepstakes, Entrants agree to release and hold harmless the Sponsor, its respective officers, directors, employees, agents, subsidiaries, affiliates, distributors, sales representatives, advertising and promotional agencies from any causes of action arising out of participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use of any Prize, including, but not limited to: (a) any technical errors that may prevent an Entrant from submitting an entry; (b) unauthorized human intervention in the Sweepstakes; (c) printing errors; (d) lost, late, postage-due, misdirected, or undeliverable mail; (e) errors, technical or otherwise, in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of entries; or (f) injury, death, or damages (including punitive, consequential, direct or indirect) to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in Released Parties assume no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries.

Notification. Winners’ names will be available upon request. Send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Alaska Airlines, c/o Social Media Safety Dance Sweepstakes, P.O. Box 68900, Seattle, Washington 98168.

Notice to individuals; removal from mailing list. Any individual (or other duly authorized person) may elect to exclude the name and address of that individual from all lists used by Sponsor related to the Sweepstakes. To elect to omit all such lists, submit a removal request in writing to: Alaska Airlines P.O. Box 68900, Seattle, Washington 98168. This notification system may be used to prohibit mailing of all Sweepstakes by Sponsor to such individual.

Dispute Resolution. Except where prohibited, you agree that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the Sweepstakes or any Prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court located in the State of Washington. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Rules, your rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Washington without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the State of Washington or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Washington.

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Twitter, Facebook, TikTok or Instagram. You understand that you are providing your information to Alaska Airlines, Inc. and its affiliates, and not to Twitter.