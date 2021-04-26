Our Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines is committed to advancing racial equity in all forms; and believes that aviation can enable opportunity.

We are on a journey to make Alaska Airlines a place where everyone belongs and has opportunity.

Learn more about our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion; and our goals for a more equitable future, below.

OUR GOALS & COMMITMENTS

REPRESENTATION – We are committed to increasing racial diversity of our leadership to reflect the racial diversity of our frontline workforce. Today, a third of our frontline and manager levels are racially diverse compared to 16% racial diversity within leadership.

CULTURE – We are committed to ensuring that Alaska is a place in which everyone sees themselves, feels they belong, and can be their best. That value is shared across our leadership team and our Board of Directors. To measure our progress, we aim to increase our company’s “Inclusion Index Score,” based on a set of key questions in our employee engagement survey, by 10 points.

PUBLIC LEADERSHIP – We believe that education is the great equalizer and a critical component on the path to equity. Now through 2025, we’ve set our sights on supporting community-based education and career development opportunities to reach at least 175,000 young people, with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

