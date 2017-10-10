Tap to taste: Alaska streamlines first class meal ordering

Illustration of a hand holding a cell phone with a fork and knife on it. Text reads "Order on-the-go before you're in the air. Introducing First Class Pre-Select Beta. A new, easy way to order your in-flight meal."

Great trips require great planning. Whether you’re traveling for business, or flying some place new with the family, there’s a lot that goes into getting ready for travel.

You’ve scrolled through options for hotels, activities and restaurants, and made your selections. And now on Alaska, if you’ve splurged on a first class seat, or snagged an upgrade with your elite status, you can do the same with your in-flight meal options.

This month Alaska is rolling out First Class Pre-Select, allowing first class guests on select flights to reserve their meal choices between 24 hours and two weeks in advance of departure time, right from the Alaska Airlines mobile app. First class guests will be able to choose between two entrées or Alaska’s Signature Fruit and Cheese platter served on a first class plate.

“We want to ensure our first class guests will enjoy the meal of their choice when they fly with us,” said Chase Craig, Alaska’s director of onboard digital experience. “First Class Pre-Select will enable guests to make their selection well in advance of actually sitting in that comfy seat.”

Rollout

Rollout begins on October 10, and will be continued in phases on select Alaska Airlines routes*.

“Guests on these flights will have the opportunity to provide us with useful feedback,” Craig said. “Our goal is to eventually roll this out on all flights.”

Guests can provide feedback using the Alaska Listens feature on the mobile app.

Start Date Routes
Oct. 10 One-way from Seattle to:
Baltimore
Washington-Dulles
Washington-Reagan
Fort Lauderdale
Orlando
Tampa
Oct. 24 One-way to Seattle from:
Baltimore
Washington-Reagan
Washington D.C.-Dulles
Fort Lauderdale
Orlando
Tampa

*Schedule as of October 10, 2017. Flights and schedule are subject to change. Check the Alaska Airlines mobile app for availability on your flight. First Class Pre-Select is not available on flights without a scheduled meal service.

How to use First Class Pre-Select

First, make sure you have the latest version of the Alaska Airlines mobile app installed on your smartphone. First class meal options can be reserved anywhere from 24 hours to two weeks prior to your flight.

Select the “Food reservation” icon. Then you will be directed to select from the food items available on your particular flight.

 

This is a screenshot of the Alaska Airlines mobile app. It lists three breakfast options. One is a fruit and cheese platterThis is a screenshot of the Alaska Airlines mobile app. It shows a reservation departing Seattle for Washington, D.C. There are several icons below the destination one reads "Food Reservation"

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Confirm your choice, and enjoy! Your flight attendant will bring you the meal you have selected during the flight’s first class meal service.This is a screenshot of the Alaska Airlines mobile app. It is confirming the food selection for that flight.

