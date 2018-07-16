Hungry for a Change? Alaska Airlines’ New Seasonal Menu Goes Fresh and Local
Order the fruit-and-cheese platter every time? You’re not alone.
Starting today, we’re spicing things up with a new seasonal food menu. We spent more than a year hearing honest opinions, researching the most popular ingredients, and hosting tastings with guests, flight attendants and a Bay Area reporter. A few things became abundantly clear:
- Fresh and local ingredients matter.
- Change is good.
- An extra cracker never hurt anyone.
The new menu pairs healthy, local ingredients with West Coast staples such as seasonal fruit, artisan breads and cage-free eggs. It will be available in the main cabin July 16-November 15. After that, you can expect new dishes to choose from – that’s right, we’re rotating menus to keep it fresh.
To ensure you get your first choice – even in the back row – we recommend pre-ordering food with the latest version of the Alaska Airlines app.
Without further ado, here’s a look at the new cuisine:
Croissant Sandwich
The croissant sandwich includes Applewood-smoked bacon, a cage-free hard-boiled egg, fresh greens and avocado mayo. It will be served between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. on flights over 3 hours.
Fresh Start Protein Platter
The Fresh Start Protein Platter features Greek yogurt, almonds, seasonal fruit, Beecher’s Flagship Cheese, a cage-free hard-boiled egg, pita bread and non-GMO turkey. It will be served between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. on flights over 3 hours.
Turkey Artichoke Baguette
A fresh take on the classic turkey sandwich, this baguette is topped with artichoke spread and avocado mayo. It’s available between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on flights over 3 hours.
Charge Up Protein Platter
Protein lovers: look no further. This platter comes with hummus, pita bread, Beecher’s Flagship Cheese, all-natural grilled chicken, walnuts, a cage-free hard-boiled egg and seasonal fruit. It’s available between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on flights over 3 hours.
West Coast Cobb Salad
Offered on coast-to-coast and Hawaii flights, the West Coast Cobb Salad combines mixed greens, rotisserie chicken, grilled asparagus, Applewood-smoked bacon, crumbled Beecher’s Flagship cheese, fresh avocado, grape tomatoes and a bright lemon-basil vinaigrette.
Signature Fruit and Cheese Platter
The guest favorite is here to stay. We’ll soon be adding an extra cracker to optimize the cheese-to-cracker ratio – a top request from our frequent fliers. The platter will be served between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Boeing and Airbus flights over two hours, and Embraer flights over 3 hours.
Flying First Class?
The recently-announced summer menu features Portland-favorite Salt & Straw ice cream, a Brie and arugula omelet, Korean-style marinated chicken and more.
Craving nutritional details?
You can find them on the Alaska app when you pre-order your food. Nutritional information will be coming soon to alaskaair.com and to the inflight entertainment portal.