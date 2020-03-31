Looking for a change of scenery? Download our destination Zoom backgrounds

If you’re dreaming of transporting yourself to your favorite destination during a Zoom meeting, we’ve got you covered!

Below, you’ll find some amazing photos to download and use as a background for your next video call. If you don’t use Zoom, feel free to just save your favorites as travel inspiration.

Make one of these destinations your Zoom background in 3 easy steps:

Download and save your favorite pictures from the blog. In Zoom, find the arrow next to the camera icon and click “choose virtual background” OR go to Preferences/Settings > Virtual Background. Upload the picture you downloaded! Ta-da! A Zoom with a view!

If you’re still having issues uploading a background, please visit the Zoom Help Center.

San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Bridge

Paso Robles, CA – Broken Earth Winery

Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA – LACMA

Los Angeles, CA – Venice Beach

Sea-Tac Airport – Alaska N Lounge

Alaska N Lounge – Barside

Maui, HI

New York, NY

New York Public Library

Williamsburg, NY

Oahu, HI

Oahu, HI – Beachside

Oregon Coast

Palm Springs, CA

Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA – Pike Place Market

Alaska Airlines Premium Class

Steamboat Springs, CO

Zihuatanejo, Mexico – Poolside

Zihuatanejo, Mexico

