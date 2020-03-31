Looking for a change of scenery? Download our destination Zoom backgrounds
If you’re dreaming of transporting yourself to your favorite destination during a Zoom meeting, we’ve got you covered!
Below, you’ll find some amazing photos to download and use as a background for your next video call. If you don’t use Zoom, feel free to just save your favorites as travel inspiration.
Make one of these destinations your Zoom background in 3 easy steps:
- Download and save your favorite pictures from the blog.
- In Zoom, find the arrow next to the camera icon and click “choose virtual background” OR go to Preferences/Settings > Virtual Background.
- Upload the picture you downloaded! Ta-da! A Zoom with a view!
If you’re still having issues uploading a background, please visit the Zoom Help Center.