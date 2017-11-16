Alaska Airlines partners with WSU to add flights between Seattle and Pullman during key dates

Alaska Airlines is excited to announce additional flights between Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for those times when Cougars want them most.

In partnership with Washington State University, Alaska is adding flights during the school’s start to the spring semester in early January, and during dates around WSU’s spring break in March.

“We’re always looking for ways to help expand the availability of travel options for our students, faculty and staff,” said WSU President Kirk Schulz. “This partnership with Alaska Airlines is a welcome addition to that effort.”

Alaska is adding one afternoon/early evening round-trip flight between Seattle and Pullman on Jan. 6, 7, 8 and 9, and on March 8, 9, 10, 17 and 18. These flights are in addition to the three or four daily, regularly scheduled round-trips between Seattle and Pullman.

“We heard loud and clear from Washington State that they were eager for additional flights connecting Pullman to Seattle during these prime travel periods,” said Bryan Zidar, managing director of strategic communications at Alaska Airlines – and also a proud Coug. “The added capacity will help get Cougs to and from the places they want to go.”

Tickets for the additional flights go on sale Nov. 19, except for the March 18 flight which goes on sale Nov. 26. The best way to book is at alaskaair.com.

Alaska Airlines, together with Virgin America and its regional partners, flies 40 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica.