6 destinations for sun seekers & spring breakers

Spring break is just around the corner and, for most of us, you might be ready to lounge by the pool or enjoy some nightlife or a cozy knitted blanket with that book you’ve been meaning to read.

Your family might be looking for more structured bonding time with a guide, water activities and kid-friendly adventures, while single travelers and couples could be looking for culture and a little adventure. Whichever venture speaks to you, Alaska Airlines can get you there.

Here are six places to have fun in the sun:

SAN DIEGO

Looking to spend long, lazy days in perfect year-round weather? Look no further than San Diego. The “finest” city, perched on the Pacific Ocean, is an ideal locale for tourists of all ages, culture seekers, beach bums and surfers alike. Its food and bar scenes are bursting with trendy eats and drinks, including some of the best Mexican cuisine north of Baja. It’s also one of the only places in the U.S. you can find desert, surf and snow all in a day.

What to do: Legoland, the San Diego Zoo or SeaWorld, San Diego Seal Tours or an Old Town Trolley Tour.

Packing tip: San Diego has some unrivaled surf spots and charming beach towns. If you have a surfboard or some boogie boards — it’s only $30 to check sports equipment on Alaska Airlines.

Getting there: Fly Alaska Airlines nonstop to San Diego International Airport (SAN).

PHOENIX

Escape to the dry heat for serene desert gardens, art museums, natural wonders and more.

What to do: Camelback Mountain, Papago Park, Phoenix Zoo, Desert Botanical Garden, Grand Canyon Day Tour.

Get a sweet selfie: Sweeties Candy of Arizona in Chandler has endless aisles of candy you can enjoy & capture for the gram. From nostalgic treats to today’s sweets, this 13,000-square-foot shop has your sweet tooth covered.

Bring the pup: Spoil your fur baby at pet-friendly places in Phoenix, including, Gilbert’s 17-acre Cosmo Dog Park, with agility structures and a swimming lake with a dock.

Pro-tip: Shake out your shoes. Arizona has a ton of little critters that love to bite and sting, like the scorpion. But don’t let that stop you from fun in the sun just be sure to check your shoes!

Getting there: Fly Alaska Airlines nonstop to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX).

HAWAII

If you seek adventure, the island of Hawaii is perfect for you. From the volcanoes to the sea and everything in between, there’s something for everyone!

Where to stay: Resorts like the Kauai Beach Resort in Lihue offer great rates, with waterfront views, earth tone decor and white crisp sheets ready for you to fall into vacation-mode. Also, if you have a drone, the view above the pool is a must-see!

Looking for a charming, romantic, instagrammable hotel to stay? Paia Inn, located in Maui just steps away from stunning North Shore, is worth it. From its thoughtful aesthetic touches, decadent food & service to all the sprays and necessities one needs to wash the worries away in the onsite shop.

Fly home gold: You can bring home a box of pineapples for FREE on Alaska Airlines. But leave the lava rocks where you found them. Trust us on this one.

Getting there: Alaska Airlines offers daily service to Maui (OGG), Lihue/Kauai, Oahu/Honolulu and Hawaii Island (Kona).

CABO SAN LUCAS

Soak up the sun in Cabo San Lucas—part of Los Cabos, right on the southernmost tip of the Baja California peninsula in Mexico. The beaches are pristine, the weather is hot and spring break draws many partygoers, families and jet setters.

What to do: Snorkel with tropical fish, try your hand at deep-sea fishing, eat delicious seafood or take a guided camel tour. Dive Cabo also offers whale shark swimming – with the world’s biggest fish – a sighting happens nearly 100 percent of the time from September through May.

Did you even go to Cabo if you didn’t take a picture with El Arco? The Arch of Cabo San Lucas is a beautiful rock formation that can be seen by boat from the water – keep an eye out for sea lions at its base. Two beaches also lie nearby called Lovers’ Beach and Divorce Beach – take your pick!

Take a hike: See where the desert and the ocean meet at the top of Mount Solmar – time it at sunset & you won’t be disappointed.

Getting there: Alaska Airlines has direct flights to Cabo San Lucas (SJD). We also fly to Cancun, Loreto, Puerto Vallarta, Manzanillo, Mazatlán, Guadalajara, and Ixtapa-Zihuataneho.

PALM SPRINGS

Pack up your inflatable swan and head to southern California for the best pools, stylish hotels, golf courses and more.

What to do: Admire midcentury modern homes, explore a national park where all trees are named Joshua, take a mountaintop tram ride, shop at vintage boutiques, interior design shops and restaurants.

Coachella (other than the music festival): Coachella Valley offers hiking, biking and horseback riding trails. Take a classic canyon-hugging gondola ride that showcases the entirety of the Coachella Valley below.

A waterfall in the middle of the desert: It’s true. See for yourself, on a two-mile loop to a 50-foot waterfall tucked into Tahquitz Canyon. The falls require a $12.50 admission fee, which goes toward keeping the trail looking nice, as its part of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians reservation. Guided hikes are also available.

Have a T-riffic time with dinosaurs: Stand next to a 100-ton Brontosaurus and T. Rex sculpture that guard the entrance to a Creationist-themed dino museum and check out the gift shop inside the belly of “Dinny” the Dinosaur.

How to get there: Alaska Airlines flies Palm Springs International Airport (PSP). Up for a drive? You can also fly into Ontario (it’s about an hour & some change from Palm Springs).

SAN FRANCISCO

From walking along the renowned Golden Gate Bridge to spotting sea lions at Pier 39, San Francisco is a city full of amazing places to visit and tons of cool things to do.

What to do: Lose yourself in Magowan’s Mirror Maze, take in the fresh air of Golden Gate Park, escape from Alcatraz Prison, or hit the colorful town to see fortune cookies being made.

Get into the swing of things: Grab a friend to give you a push and snap a photo of you swinging in front of an awe-inspiring view of the San Francisco Bay and downtown San Francisco. There are about 7 famous swings around the city – triple check they’re not down, if so, don’t worry the ropes go back up again soon after!

Eat cookie dough (without the risk of salmonella): Sugar addicts rejoice! Doughp (pronounced “dope”) serves eggless scoops of batter in fun flavors, flavored waffle cones, and hundreds of different toppings at Pier 39.

Where to fly: Alaska Airlines offers seven nonstop daily flights to San Francisco (SFO). Want to see more of the Bay? Fly to Oakland or San Jose.

+ GLOBAL DESTINATIONS

Alaska Airlines is offering more ways to venture around the world with our 16 Global Partners and relationship with American Airlines and joining oneworld – giving our guests seamless access to 1,200 destinations around the world.

