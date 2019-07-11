Sea-Tac’s newest Alaska Lounge offers a Northwest-inspired oasis

Photography by Ingrid Barrentine

At the new flagship Alaska Airlines Lounge, it’s all about the views. And, if you’re a craft beer fan, the brews.

From the 15,800-square-foot lounge in the newly upgraded North Satellite Terminal at Sea-Tac International Airport, Alaska guests can take in expansive views of the Olympic Mountains – as well as downtown Seattle – while unwinding by the fireplace with one of the 12 microbrews on tap. Featured beers include Lounge Life IPA by Seattle’s Fremont Brewing, which was crafted exclusively for Alaska Lounges.

Designed in partnership with Seattle’s Graham Baba Architects, the new lounge offers a relaxing atmosphere. It’s Alaska’s third lounge at Sea-Tac, seventh overall – and the largest by far. The opening on Friday, July 12, reflects Alaska’s continuing investment in guest experiences, following the recent renovation of Alaska Lounges in Los Angeles, Portland and Anchorage, the opening of Alaska’s JFK Lounge and plans for a new lounge at San Francisco International Airport, coming in 2020.

The new Sea-Tac lounge also marks the completion of phase one of the North Satellite Modernization Project, a partnership between the Port of Seattle and Alaska Airlines. The 255,000-square-foot expansion adds more gate seating with charging stations and showcases regional restaurants including Bambuza Vietnam Kitchen, Skillet and Caffe D’Arte.

“At Alaska, we truly strive to meet the needs of the modern traveler – and the touches throughout this newest lounge reflect that care and investment,” says Sangita Woerner, Alaska’s vice president of marketing. “This welcoming space is an extension of the remarkable service we provide every day for our guests.”

How to enjoy Alaska Lounges

Alaska guests can visit by becoming a lounge member, flying first class with Alaska or purchasing a day pass. Flyers can enjoy 50 percent off a day pass when they pay with their Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card.

Scenes from the flagship Alaska Airlines Lounge