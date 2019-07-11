Sea-Tac’s newest Alaska Lounge offers a Northwest-inspired oasis

The new flagship Alaska Airlines Lounge in the North Satellite Terminal – the airline’s third at Sea-Tac – opens Friday, July 12. At 15,800 square feet, the lounge is three times the size of the average lounge and features stunning views of the airfield, Olympic Mountains and downtown Seattle.

Photography by Ingrid Barrentine

At the new flagship Alaska Airlines Lounge, it’s all about the views. And, if you’re a craft beer fan, the brews.

Among the dozen beers on tap are several from Seattle’s Fremont Brewing, including Lush IPA, which is also available inflight on Alaska flights.

From the 15,800-square-foot lounge in the newly upgraded North Satellite Terminal at Sea-Tac International Airport, Alaska guests can take in expansive views of the Olympic Mountains – as well as downtown Seattle – while unwinding by the fireplace with one of the 12 microbrews on tap. Featured beers include Lounge Life IPA by Seattle’s Fremont Brewing, which was crafted exclusively for Alaska Lounges.

Designed in partnership with Seattle’s Graham Baba Architects, the new lounge offers a relaxing atmosphere. It’s Alaska’s third lounge at Sea-Tac, seventh overall – and the largest by far. The opening on Friday, July 12, reflects Alaska’s continuing investment in guest experiences, following the recent renovation of Alaska Lounges in Los Angeles, Portland and Anchorage, the opening of Alaska’s JFK Lounge and plans for a new lounge at San Francisco International Airport, coming in 2020.

The new Sea-Tac lounge also marks the completion of phase one of the North Satellite Modernization Project, a partnership between the Port of Seattle and Alaska Airlines. The 255,000-square-foot expansion adds more gate seating with charging stations and showcases regional restaurants including Bambuza Vietnam Kitchen, Skillet and Caffe D’Arte.

The lounge offers plenty of room to recharge – both for guests and their electronic devices.
The lounge features cookies from Seattle’s Marsee Baking, along with other Pacific Northwest-inspired bites.

“At Alaska, we truly strive to meet the needs of the modern traveler – and the touches throughout this newest lounge reflect that care and investment,” says Sangita Woerner, Alaska’s vice president of marketing. “This welcoming space is an extension of the remarkable service we provide every day for our guests.”

How to enjoy Alaska Lounges

Alaska guests can visit by becoming a lounge member, flying first class with Alaska or purchasing a day pass. Flyers can enjoy 50 percent off a day pass when they pay with their Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card.

Scenes from the flagship Alaska Airlines Lounge

The new flagship Alaska Lounge is the largest of the airline’s seven lounges nationwide.
Seattle architect Graham Baba partnered with Alaska to make the Northwest-inspired design vision for the lounge a reality.
The lounge offers open spaces and vistas – and plenty of outlets to charge phones and laptops.
Lounge guests can enjoy a wide variety of breakfast items, as well as handcrafted espresso beverages and teas.
Espresso and tea beverages are crafted by Starbucks-trained baristas.
A dozen microbrews – including the exclusive Lounge Life by Fremont Brewing – are offered on tap.
The lounge features sweeping views of the airfield, as well as the Olympic Mountains.
The newest Alaska Lounge is the airline’s seventh and reflects a continuing investment in the guest experience.
Alongside the complimentary bites offered in the Alaska Lounge guests can order made-to-order available for purchase, which can be enjoyed in the lounge or on the go. All food offered in the lounge features fresh, local and seasonal ingredients.
The spacious bar offers a chance to relax and unwind.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *