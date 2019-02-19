We’re getting bigger in Texas. Howdy, El Paso!
We’re galloping to the West Texas city of El Paso.
Starting today, Feb. 19, we have daily nonstop flights between Seattle and El Paso, and between El Paso and San Diego.
El Paso is a new destination for Alaska Airlines. It’s our 90th nonstop destination from Seattle, our largest hub. From San Diego, El Paso is our 31st nonstop destination and our third nonstop destination in Texas, joining Austin and Dallas Love Field.
With the most nonstops from the West Coast, we’re proud to add another popular city to where we fly.
“We’ve considered adding El Paso as a new destination for some time,” said Nicholas Haan, Alaska Airlines director of network planning. “We’re very pleased to be able to connect two of our West Coast gateway cities – Seattle and San Diego – to such a vibrant Texas city, and further share our low fares and great customer service we’re known for.”
El Paso has a rich, multicultural history, beautiful landscapes, great food and, increasingly, a strategically located base for manufacturing and innovation.
Alaska is the only airline providing nonstop flights between Seattle and El Paso. The easier, more convenient connection between the cities will help improve the travel time for employees who commute between Western Washington and West Texas – two regions with significant industry and business ties.
El Paso is currently the largest underserved market from Seattle within the range of our Embraer 175 jets. The aircraft is a perfect fit for this route, which will be flown by Horizon Air. It has three cabin classes – including an exceptional first class, and premium class with complimentary cocktails, wine and beer plus extra legroom.
Here’s look at the flight schedule:
|Route
|Departs
|Arrives
|Frequency
|
Aircraft
|Seattle – El Paso
|7:45 a.m.
|11:47 a.m.
|Daily
|E175
|El Paso – Seattle
|5:55 p.m.
|8:15 p.m.
|Daily
|E175
|El Paso – San Diego
|12:50 p.m.
|1:40 p.m.
|Daily
|E175
|San Diego – El Paso
|2:25 p.m.
|5:10 p.m.
|Daily
|E175
Visit alaskaair.com to get your tickets to El Paso. Happy trails, and happy flying.
Are you planning on flying out of Paine Field, Everett, WA?
Hi Jeanie. We are planning to start flying out of Paine Field on March 4. If you’re asking about El Paso specifically, there are no plans currently to fly from Everett, WA to ELP. You can view our Paine Field flight schedule here: https://blog.alaskaair.com/alaska-airlines/paine-field-delayed-service/
Good for ELP! C’mon Alaska. Charlotte, next!
Hometown +Favorite Airline=Bliss!!!!
Any plans to get a new fl from Oakland .
Not at this point, but thanks for asking!
I would LOVE if Alaska began to offer double miles towards elite status for new destinations again. Its one of the special benefits that made Alaska unique and stand out as a first class company!
Yahoo! Very pleased with this expanded market. This opens skiing in Rio Doso and White Sands.. a truly amazing place to explore. Dr. D
Will there be connections from GDL to El Paso?
Unfortunately, not at this time.
Any plans to add San Antonio out of SFO or out of San Jose, CA?
No plans to share at this point, but thanks for asking!