Local Wanderer: Wichita

  Posted on September 5, 2017 By

 Comment

Wichita dweller, Andrew Kemp, knows the best ins and outs of the city. With shots of local hot spots as well as some of his favorite destinations, he knows how to bring Kansas from life to our news feeds. He is being featured as part of Alaska’s Local Wanderer series. Follow Alaska Airlines on Instagram as Andrew  gives you a glimpse of Wichita through his lens.

I’ve grown up in Wichita my entire life. The city has grown so much, especially in the past few years, and is continuing to evolve into something truly great. Exploring Wichita is honestly one of my favorite pastimes. There are so many hidden gems, and you’re sure to find something that interests you, just by driving or walking around town. Here are some of my favorites.

Photo of a mini plane in front of the word "Wichita"

Activities

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Henry J. Allen House

Wichita’s very own Frank Lloyd Wright house is just a few miles east of downtown. The Allen House, built for newspaper publisher Henry Allen and his wife, Elise, was one of the architect’s last prairie houses. Construction of the house was completed in 1918, and next year will be its 100-year anniversary. Tours vary and often sell out, so be sure to check the house’s website before planning your trip.

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Henry J. Allen house is a truly spectacular architectural work focused on horizontal structure, earth tones, and cubes. Construction started in 1916 and finished in 1918, but Wright was hardly even here while it was built. Instead, he was working on The Imperial Hotel in Japan. It was so interesting touring inside, learning about the history of the house, and how Wright designed it. I was lucky enough to get a spot on the photo tour (normally you can’t take pictures inside) and that was a super cool experience. I highly recommend touring this wonder of Wichita! – @akempphotos

 

Sedgwick County Zoo 

The Sedgwick Country Zoo is one of Wichita’s most popular destinations and sure to keep the whole family entertained for hours. The Sedgwick County Zoo has just about every animal you could think of, and recently the zoo added a brand-new, expanded elephant exhibit stretching five acres.

Exploration Place 

Located downtown beside the Keeper of the Plains lies Exploration Place: The Sedgwick County Science and Discovery Center. Geared mainly towards kids, there are lots of interactive exhibits including a 3-story medieval castle, and Hall of Heroes, a special superhero exhibit on display until January. The fun continues outside with a mini golf course and walkways around the Arkansas River.

Lakes

El Dorado Lake: El Dorado State Park is an extremely popular weekend destination for Wichita residents. The lake is only 30 minutes away from Wichita by car, and you can spend the day swimming, boating, fishing or relaxing. Cabins are available for rent, as well as RV campsites.

Photo of a Kansas sunset

Two Kansas favorites in one photo: Kansas skies and the lake! Roughly 30 minutes away from Wichita lies El Dorado State Park, a great location for fishing, boating, and swimming! The lake itself is 8000 acres and is located on the edge of the Flint Hills, which are one of the most beautiful parts of the entire state of Kansas. – @akempphotos

Santa Fe Lake: Although smaller than El Dorado Lake, Santa Fe Lake is about half the distance from Wichita and even has a waterfall with some hiking trails. Kayaks are available for rent, and there is a beach with a designated swimming area.

Downtown Wichita

Restaurants: Downtown Wichita is the life of the party with many amazing restaurants and sights.  Dempsey’s Burger PubPicasso’s PizzeriaDistrict TaqueriaOld Mill Tasty Shop, The Beacon and AVI Seabar & Chophouse are my personal favorites.

Keeper of the Plains: Keeper of the Plains is one of Wichita’s most iconic landmarks. Located on the shores of the Arkansas River, the statue is surrounded by rock and fire pits, known as the “Ring of Fire.” Weather pending, the fire pits are lit each night and it’s a beautiful experience.

Photo of a Native American statue in the middle of the Arkansas River

The Keeper of the Plains: One of Wichita’s most well known landmarks was designed by Blackbear Bosin and completed in 1974. The sculpture is of a Native American warrior offering a blessing to the sky. Furthermore, the statue is surrounded by fire pits, which are lit at night, and displays honoring local tribes. – @akempphotos

Wichita Skyline: Everyone loves a good skyline photo, and Wichita will not disappoint. The downtown Wichita skyline is especially amazing in the mornings or evenings, because Kansas boasts some of the most beautiful sunrises and sunsets.

Photo of Wichita skyline

Final Fridays: On the final Friday of each month (hence the name), local artists of all types display their artwork in local shops and there’s live music, too.

Photo of downtown Wichita

To start things off, pictured above is the ICT Pop-Up Urban Park located in the heart of downtown Wichita. It’s a great place to enjoy delicious food from local food trucks, lay on the “beach”, play ping pong, or even sometimes listen to live music. I hope after my takeover that you are inspired to visit Wichita! – @akempphotos #LocalWanderer

College Basketball: If you come to Wichita during basketball season, you can cheer on the Wichita State University’s NCAA men’s basketball team. Due to their recent successes, the WSU Shockers joined the American Athletic Conference this year. The AAC is home to top-tier teams, so be prepared to watch some competitive games.

All in all, Wichita is a great city. I hope you take the time to explore around the city.

Photo of a Kansas sunset overlooking a busy highway with the sun reflecting off the buildings in the distance

I’ve partnered with @alaskaair as a part of their Local Wanderer campaign to show off Wichita to the world! Give them a follow to see what I’ll be posting for the next few days! -@akempphotos

 Category: Destinations      Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Book a trip image
Follow @AlaskaAir on Twitter
Categories
Contact Us
For customer service inquiries, please contact us at 1-800-654-5669 or on Twitter @AlaskaAir
About the Blog
We also want to hear from you! Feel free to share your travel stories, comments and suggestions in the story comments. Learn More
Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines Blog

Proudly powered by WordPress · Theme: Adventure by Organic Themes.

%d bloggers like this: