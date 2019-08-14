It’s happening! Flights between Everett’s Paine Field and Spokane now on sale

When it comes to adding new destinations from Paine Field, we heard your love for the Lilac City loud and clear. So, Snohomish County – say hello to Spokane!

We’re excited to launch daily, nonstop jet service between Paine Field in Everett and Spokane in Eastern Washington starting Nov. 4 – just in time for holiday travel.

You can buy your Alaska Airlines tickets now for our 10th announced destination from Paine Field.

Here’s the flight schedule:

Effective Date City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft Nov. 4, 2019 Everett-Spokane 7:55 p.m. 9:10 p.m. Daily E175 Nov. 5, 2019 Spokane-Everett 7:40 a.m. 8:55 a.m. Daily E175

“When it comes to flights at Paine Field, our guests have been eager for one city to be added above all others right now – they said make it Spokane,” said David Besse, our manager of network planning. “We believe this route will be very popular, easily connecting family and friends, workers and businesses, between two dynamic regions of the state.”

Our start of service at Paine Field began just five months ago. In that short time, flying in and out of Everett has become a popular, convenient option for many travelers, especially those who live north of Seattle. It prevents a drive to Sea-Tac Airport. As of late July, nearly 300,000 guests have flown with us at Paine Field.

All Alaska flights at Paine Field are operated by Horizon Air with jet service using the Embraer 175 aircraft, which features a three-class cabin. From Paine Field, guests can currently fly to eight destinations: Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Orange County, California; Phoenix; Portland, Oregon; San Diego; San Francisco; and San Jose, California. Alaska recently announced Palm Springs will become its ninth destination from Everett, with tickets already on sale.

The sky really is the limit from Paine Field. Our guests can connect with our Global Partners at our gateway airports on the West Coast – such as Los Angeles and San Francisco – to fly to more than 900 destinations around the globe. Flyers can also earn and redeem miles with our highly-acclaimed Mileage Plan program.