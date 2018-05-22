‘Go, Be You’ Episode 3: San Francisco

Alaska Airlines recently partnered with Darling Media to launch the “Go, Be You” video series, which follows eight women as they explore eight Alaska Airlines destinations. Each video is hosted by a traveler who shares the hidden gems that define the personality of each city.

San Francisco with Bethany Menzel

The quirks are the perks. Unconventional museums. Vintage shops. Stylish restaurants. Content Creator Bethany Menzal’s hilly adventure shares the city’s creativity and unique architecture.

