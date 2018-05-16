‘Go, Be You’ Episode 2: San Diego

Alaska Airlines recently partnered with Darling Media to launch the “Go, be you” video series, which follows eight women as they explore eight Alaska Airlines destinations. Each video is hosted by a traveler who shares the hidden gems that define the personality of each city.

San Diego with Jeanette Ogden

A breath of perfect air. The ultimate facial. Authentic Japanese Matcha. Campfire-inspired cuisine. Jeanette Ogden (founder of Shut the Kale Up – a wellness, health, and fitness platform) takes in the relaxing and rejuvenating air and aura of San Diego, and its surrounding natural beauty. Ready to fly? Shop now.

