Celebrating one year of West Coast flying at Paine Field – Seattle’s newest airport terminal

Time flies when you’re having fun, especially when you’ve been busy flying hundreds of thousands of guests from the nation’s newest commercial air terminal to destinations up and down the West Coast.

March 4 marks our one-year anniversary since we launched our first flight at Paine Field in Everett – the Seattle-area’s latest, much-welcomed additional commercial airport option.

Over the past year, Paine Field has exceeded our expectations. Flyers appreciate the convenience of catching a flight north of the city instead of potentially grappling with a long commute to Sea-Tac. (Bonus: the terminal is beautiful, and it’s easy to navigate.)

With any new airport operation, you learn a lot. We’ve made some schedule changes as we listened to our guests, analyzed traffic trends and optimized better connection times for flights.

As we move ahead, the future looks bright.

What’s next? We’ll work to further spread the word further that Paine Field is a terrific option for flying into the Puget Sound region between our 10 West Coast destinations and Everett.

Our goal: Let’s get more guests flying into Snohomish County to visit, have fun or do business.

“There are a lot of people outside of Washington state who don’t realize Paine Field is a great way to access Seattle,” said Brett Catlin, managing director of capacity planning and alliances. “We’re going to increase that awareness. We want our guests to know they have options on where to fly to and from in the Seattle area.”

Possibilities at Paine Field:

We’ve flown more than 740,000 guests to and from Everett over the past year

From Everett, we currently fly to Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Orange County, California; Palm Springs; Phoenix; Portland; San Diego; San Francisco; San Jose, California; and Spokane

Sun seekers are making Las Vegas, Palm Springs and Phoenix the most popular routes from Paine Field, especially this winter

On June 18, we’ll add our 11 th destination from Everett: Hello, Boise!

destination from Everett: Hello, Boise! Flights between Everett and Spokane have been a big hit since we added that service in early November

All Alaska flights at Paine Field are operated by Horizon Air flying the Embraer 175 jet with its three-class cabin

