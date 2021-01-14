The best places to visit in the U.S. right now, all an easy nonstop flight away

For those who are looking to explore the beautiful USA *safely*, this is for you!

We’ve rounded up some destinations that offer wide-open spaces where you can wanderlust and explore at a distance. As you plan your trip, keep in mind COVID restrictions are constantly changing—some things may be closed and some communities might require quarantining. Before you go, triple check travel advisories.

While many destinations around the world are still off-limits, regional travel remains open and is doing so with health and safety protocols in place, which bodes well for those who want to travel in 2021. Alaska Airlines is also doing its part by implementing safety procedures that help our guests and employees travel confidently and easily.

California

California is brimming with beauty and your options for exploring are endless. From road tripping along the coast to visiting some of the most iconic national parks (hello, Big Sur?) to sipping vino (not in your kitchen).

If you’re looking for a change of scenery, the Pacific Coast Highway has breathtaking ocean views all along the drive with stretches where it’s just you and mother nature. Fly to: San Francisco, San Luis Obisbo, Los Angeles or San Diego.

Surrounding yourself among the trees is also an option with the Redwood Forest! Fly to: San Francisco or Medford (technically, Oregon but it’s another great starting point).

Speaking of views you can get at a distance, nestled on the rugged central coast of California is Big Sur, one of the best big little secrets of Monterey County. Fly to: Monterey or San Jose.

There’s always Napa and Sonoma for anyone 21+ who wants to unwind (uncork) in wine country. Fly to: Santa Rosa/Sonoma County or Sacramento.

Oregon

If you love rugged coastlines and vast forests, Oregon is the place for you. There are plenty of great escapes to peak your interest and falls to wash away any worries. Camping (or glamping, no judgment here) is also an easy to-do, just secure your spot ahead of time. Fly to: Portland, Eugene, Medford or Redmond/Bend.

Hawaii

If you’re able to work from home, why not make paradise your office for a week or two? It’s stunning beaches, local shops and assurance that visitors are COVID-negative upon arrival sounds like the place to be! Fly to: Maui, Kona or Honolulu.

Alaska

Visit the state where our airline got its roots. Packed with small towns and rich history, this vast, beautiful state will leave you wanting more. Being the largest and most sparsely populated state in the U.S., you can bet to find gems like Ketchikan or Cordova, and potentially a glacier or two! Fly to: Anchorage.

Washington

As our hometown state, Washington is an incredible escape from it all. We might be a little biased but you can’t beat coffee shops on every corner and the city combo of water and greenery. Plus, boundless bike paths, gorgeous mountain hikes and kayaking Puget Sound are just minutes away. Fly to: Seattle.

Book now at alaskaair.com. Mask up. Let’s go!

Like this: Like Loading...