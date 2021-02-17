Visit Alaska for wide open spaces and the Northern lights

Alaska is an extraordinarily beautiful place, with magnificent scenery and wildlife—and lots of wide open spaces to explore. Whether you are coming to see Alaska’s glorious glaciers, mountains or rivers or to experience world wonders like the northern lights, we’re sure a trip to Alaska will live up to your wildest dreams.

“We’ve been social distancing in Alaska for years.” — Scott Habberstad, resident of Alaska for 45 years.

As the least densely populated state in the U.S. (nearly 734,000 residents, over 660,000 square miles of land), Alaska is the perfect place for social distancing. Many Alaskans enjoy living there simply to “get off the grid” and many travelers, especially in 2021, are seeking and planning to visit to do the same.

Because Alaska’s so big, it’s divided into five parts—Arctic, Interior, Southwest, Southcentral and Inside Passage—but don’t be overwhelmed, Alaska’s tourism website has many helpful tips and travel guides.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy and residents want to welcome visitors back in 2021 to roam big, wander wild and discover more.

Discover wide open spaces:

You can fly to the state’s largest city, Anchorage, and find yourself in the middle of the nearly 500,000-acre Chugach State Park within 30 minutes.

Alaska’s state capitol, Juneau, is also set within one of the largest intact rainforests in the world forest—16.7-million-acres to be exact!

Fairbanks, the largest city in Alaska’s Interior, is the gateway to the Arctic, including the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and the Gates of the Arctic National Park & Preserve.

So you might be wondering, when it is safe to travel again, and what are the current COVID restrictions? Alaska has been focused on welcoming visitors to safely enjoy all the state has to offer. While not required, we encourage guests to arrive with a negative COVID test from our testing partners or be tested for (free) in one of the airports in Alaska. Before you go, we also recommend checking out the latest health and safety advisories for traveling to and within Alaska.

You can find even more information on what to explore by visiting the cities map or parks map and more inspo here—the possibilities are endless. And while Alaska & Alaska Airlines hope that the end of the pandemic is near, we hope you choose to social distance in Alaska for many years to come!

Book now. Mask up. Let’s Go!

Like this: Like Loading...