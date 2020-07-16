Alaska Airlines plans to start reopening Lounges Aug. 1

Safety is always the highest priority at Alaska Airlines, and our Lounges are no different. We have been monitoring the impacts of the COVID-19 virus closely and want to let you know of some changes we’re making to our Lounges to ensure your comfort and safety. Please continue to check back for updates as the situation evolves. Thank you for your patience, flexibility and understanding during this time.

Locations & hours

Currently, only our SEA D Concourse Lounge is open.

Effective Aug. 1 we will be reopening our Lounges in ANC, PDX, LAX and SEA North Satellite.

Our current hours are available on our locations and hours page.

We’ll continue to update this page with any additional closures or changes to hours of operation.

Cleaning + Safety

Employees are taking temperature checks before starting each shift.

We are limiting each location’s capacity based on local restrictions, which in most cities is currently 50%.

Guests and employees are required to wear masks when not eating or drinking.

Hand-sanitizing stations have been installed in multiple locations throughout each Lounge.

Foot-pull door handles have been installed in each restroom.

Our staff will be continuously cleaning each Lounge throughout the day.

We will be replacing physical newspapers with complimentary online access to digital media while on our Lounge Wi-Fi.

We have added signage to encourage social distancing and have removed seats at high-density areas.

When checking-in, we request that you hold out your boarding pass to our staff to scan, rather than passing your phone or boarding pass to them.

We have paused the use of fingerprint scanners.

Food & beverage

While self-service buffets are most likely a thing of the past, fresh food options will be available in locations where current local restrictions allow.

Pre-packaged snacks will be available in all locations.

You’ll see our team continuing to wear gloves and only pour drinks into clean glasses.

Beer, wine and liquor selections will be reinstated as local authorities permit.

We’ve removed free-standing water towers and instead encourage guests to ask for a clean glass or bring a water bottle that our barista would be happy to fill for you.

Memberships

This spring all guests with an active membership as of April 1, 2020, received a 6-month extension.

Your digital membership card was updated in May. To access, open the Alaska Airlines mobile app, go to “Account,” then click “Alaska Lounge card.”

We no longer send out physical membership cards, except upon request. To request a physical card, please email Alaska.Lounge@alaskaair.com with your Mileage Plan number.

