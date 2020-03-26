How to practice social distancing when flying on Alaska Airlines

Photos by Ingrid Barrentine

While health and government officials around the world are urging people to practice social distance, we know it can be challenging maintaining personal space on an aircraft, like bumping elbows with the person seated next to you.

To help our guests, we’re taking extra precautions and making it easier for you to distance yourself, especially when it comes to seating, onboard service, crew interaction, boarding and more. Here are some ways to ensure you’re keeping a safe distance throughout the entire travel process.

Before your flight

Check or change your seat assignment through the Alaska Airlines app or online. Note: If you purchased a Saver fare, you may need to wait until your departure date to request a seat change. If we are unable to properly distance our guests on the aircraft, we will allow them to cancel or rebook their travel as part of our existing flexible travel options.



At the airport

Ask a check-in or gate agent for the opportunity to move your seat. Our employees will make sure you are seated with as much distance as the flight allows. If you purchased a Saver fare, you will be able to request a new seat when you arrive at the gate. On your way from the gate to the aircraft, we are doing our best to space out the boarding groups to limit crowding in the jetway.



On the aircraft

If you notice open seats on the aircraft due to last-minute changes or no-shows, you can reach out to a flight attendant to see if there are any other seat options to maintain social distance. We’re capping the number of guests seated in First Class to ensure there’s space between guests. If you want more filtered air, you can simply open the vent above you. Our aircraft are equipped with systems that contain HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filters. They are the same kind of filters found in hospital operating rooms. Watch video.



While this is a stressful time, it is important to remain calm and cooperate with airline staff. In a case where relocation may not be possible (due in part to aircraft weight and balance concerns), taking personal hygiene steps is also another way to help reduce your risk of contracting the virus.

Other safety measures to expect on board:

We’ve updated our onboard service to limit the interaction between our flight crews and guests. Learn more. We’ve removed all seatback contents, except for the safety card to limit the spread of germs. We’ve enhanced our aircraft cleaning procedures between flights. Watch video. We’ve suspended our warm towel service in First Class. We’ve discontinued onboard sorting of recycling items to reduce touching guest-handled materials. We’ll continue to collect and recycle materials on Horizon Air’s simplified service of water. We’ve removed inflight entertainment tablets to make room for additional trash carts (except on flights to Hawaii and Florida).



Safety is our top priority for both our guests and our employees, which is why we created a resource for all COVID-19 related updates. Here, you will find the latest on travel, safety standards and guidance from health officials and industry experts.

