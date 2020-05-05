Get ready to face the world: Make your own no-sew mask in 6 easy steps

Last week, we announced guests will be expected to wear their own mask throughout the airport and flight experience starting May 11. To help with this, we tapped Seattle couture designer Luly Yang who’s behind our new uniforms, to show you how to make your own mask.

Luly’s got you covered with these simple steps below — no sewing machine necessary.

What you’ll need:

Cotton cloth (T-shirt, pillowcase, etc.) suggested size: 15″W X 13″H

Hair ties or rubber bands

Two safety pins

Scissors

1. Place the fabric on a clean, flat surface.

2. Fold top and bottom section to midline.

3. Fold bottom half over to create a pleat.

4. Ensure there is a zig-zag shape along the sides.

5. Slide the fabric into hair ties and position to complement the dimensions of your face.

6. Pin inner layers to secure the fabric.

(Ensure that the pin does not show on the outer and inner-most layers.)



Ta-da! You’re Finished.

Once the mask is on, you can adjust the fit on your face by pulling the top and bottom slightly away from each other.

Want to sew your own mask? Try out Luly’s custom face mask pattern using this link.

Note: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises: “the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.” – from the CDC website.

