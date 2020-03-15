Skip the hold music: change or cancel your trip online

Our contact centers are holding an unprecedented level of calls right now. To ensure we can assist guests with immediate travel needs, we’re asking you please reach out to our Reservations team ONLY if you NEED to travel in the next 72 hours.

A few helpful tips:

If you booked through an online travel agency such as Expedia or Travelocity, etc, please contact them for assistance. If you’d like to cancel your reservation, visit alaskaair.com , our mobile site or the Alaska Airlines app. If you want to change your reservation, you must use the full desktop site . Saver fares can only be canceled. Changes are not permitted. Don’t worry, you’ll receive a credit for the value of your ticket in your e-wallet to use towards a future flight. Our current wavier will be automatically be applied to qualified itineraries.



Avoid waiting on hold:

You can change or cancel your trip online or on mobile using the guide below. If your travel plans are NOT within the next 72 hours, please hold off calling our Reservations team. If you must travel in the next few days, give us a call at 1-800-ALASKAAIR .



How to cancel your reservation online

Step 1 – Look up your reservation.

You’ll need the confirmation code & last name.

Step 2 – Cancel your reservation.

If you have a My Account profile at alaskaair.com, sign into your account and choose “send the credit to My Wallet.”

If you don’t have a My Account profile or prefer to get your travel credit via email for later use, choose “send the travel credit to my email.”

Step 3 – Confirm cancellation.

If you choose “send the credit to My Wallet”, the funds will appear in your My Account profile. This can take up to 7 days, but usually happens almost immediately. When you’re ready to book your next flight, the credit will be available to use, as long as you’re signed into your account.

If you choose to “send the travel credit to my email”, you’ll receive 2 emails. One with the certificate code, and one with the PIN. You’ll need both of these when you’re ready to book your next flight.

A confirmation email will be waiting for you in your inbox.

How to change your reservation online

Step 1 – Pull up your reservation.

You’ll need the confirmation code, and your last name.

Step 2 – Choose the flight you’d like to change.

Select “make changes to this trip” if you are only changing part of your trip, or purchased your original ticket using a discount code.

Otherwise choose “Use the value of this trip to purchase a new trip.”

Step 3 – Select your new flight.

Any difference in fare or credit due will be displayed on the right. Once you have selected your new itinerary, proceed to checkout to finish.

Yay! You’re on your way!

