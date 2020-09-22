Know this before you go to Hawaii Oct. 15

Starting Oct. 15, Hawaii will welcome back visitors with its pre-travel testing program, allowing travelers from out-of-state to proceed without the 14-day quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19 before they arrive in the islands.

Here’s what you need to know before you go:

Hawaii has special travel instructions.

To protect residents and travelers coming to Hawaii from the virus, the state has rules in place such as a 14-day self-quarantine. However, starting Oct. 15, travelers will not be subject to the quarantine if they can provide a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of their travel—this applies to travelers of all ages.

No test? Pass go. Head straight to quarantine.

Without a test, both residents and visitors, arriving from out-of-state to Hawaii are still subject to a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine, which is in effect for all islands served by Alaska Airlines. Here’s what quarantine means in Hawaii:

It means no leaving your designated self-quarantine location for any reason—except for medical emergencies or to seek medical care.

Food must be delivered at your own expense, so no sit down dinners at local spots or trips to the grocery store.

Vacation rentals are not permitted as a quarantine location.

Failure to follow this order is a misdemeanor and punishable by a maximum fine of $5,000 and/or 1-year imprisonment.

Make sure you get the right test.

The test must be an FDA-authorized nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT), performed using a nasal swab and processed by a CLIA-certified laboratory. Currently, CVS and Kaiser Permanente are the State of Hawaii’s approved trusted testing partners. Your health provider should also be able to confirm if you’re on the right track.

You must test negative within 72 hours of travel.

Travelers must be tested for COVID-19 no earlier than three days before your flight arrival date in Hawaii. If the test result is not available once you arrive in Hawaii, visitors will need to remain in quarantine until they get the result.

Prepare for a temperature check at landing + your return flight.

Upon arrival, travelers will also have their temperature checked and will be required to have completed a travel & health form that includes your length of stay and return flight confirmation.

For more information, visit hawaiicovid19.com/travel.

Like this: Like Loading...