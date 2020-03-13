Fly with peace of mind: Flexible travel options

We’re now offering more flexible travel options to give our guests peace of mind. These include:

No change or cancellation fees for:

Tickets purchased on/before February 26, 2020 for travel through April 30, 2020. New tickets purchased between February 27 and March 31, 2020.



We’re continuously working with medical experts and federal agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to evaluate our preventative processes. We’re also tracking & answering frequently asked questions as best we can.

FAQs about changing your trip:

What if I used miles? If you used miles to purchase your ticket for a ticket that falls within one of our flexible travel policies we’ll re-deposit the miles in your Mileage Plan account.

How long does it take to retrieve the miles back into My Account? Your miles will be back in your account in 24-48 hours.

What if I used a companion fare? If the expiration date for your companion fare discount has passed, it will be forfeited. If your companion fare discount would have still been valid for ticketing on the date you canceled, please contact Reservations and we will issue a new certificate.

What if I purchased a nonrefundable First Class, main, or award ticket? If you purchased a nonrefundable First Class, main, or award ticket for travel that falls within one of our flexible travel policies, you may change without fee or, cancel your trip and deposit the funds into your My Account wallet or credit certificate via email.

What if I purchased a Saver fare? If you purchased a Saver fare that falls within our flexible travel policy, you may cancel your trip and deposit the funds into your My Account wallet or credit certificate via email.

What do I do if I’ve already paid the change fee? If you were recently charged a fee for a change or cancellation made to a trip that now falls under one of our flexible travel policies, please contact Reservations. We’ll take care of the change fee to your original form of payment.

What if I’m traveling after April 30th? For tickets purchased on/before February 26, 2020, our flexible travel policy only applies to travel through April 30, 2020. We will continue to evaluate the situation and may make adjustments as warranted.

What if I purchased my ticket through Expedia? Or another third-party website? If you purchased your tickets through a third party, such as Expedia, another travel agency, or another airline, contact them directly for assistance.

