Celebrate Earth Day by getting outside with our virtual backgrounds

Where on earth would you want to be right now? Let us take you there virtually! Download beautiful landscapes for your Zoom or computer background.

Click to download backgrounds

Maui

Lake Tahoe

Oregon Coast

Big Sur

Oregon

Bali

Lake Tahoe

Matanza

Zihuatanejo

Mexico

Oregon

Glacier in Alaska

Oregon

San Diego

Maui

Make one of these destinations your Zoom background in 3 easy steps:
  1. Download and save your favorite pictures from the blog.
  2. In Zoom, find the arrow next to the camera icon and click “choose virtual background” OR go to Preferences/Settings > Virtual Background.
  3. Upload the picture you downloaded!  Ta-da! A Zoom with a view!

If you’re still having issues uploading a background, please visit the Zoom Help Center.

%d bloggers like this: