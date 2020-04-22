Celebrate Earth Day by getting outside with our virtual backgrounds
Where on earth would you want to be right now? Let us take you there virtually! Download beautiful landscapes for your Zoom or computer background.
Maui
Lake Tahoe
Oregon Coast
Big Sur
Oregon
Bali
Lake Tahoe
Matanza
Zihuatanejo
Mexico
Oregon
Glacier in Alaska
Oregon
San Diego
Maui
Make one of these destinations your Zoom background in 3 easy steps:
- Download and save your favorite pictures from the blog.
- In Zoom, find the arrow next to the camera icon and click “choose virtual background” OR go to Preferences/Settings > Virtual Background.
- Upload the picture you downloaded! Ta-da! A Zoom with a view!
If you’re still having issues uploading a background, please visit the Zoom Help Center.