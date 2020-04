While many of you are sheltering in place at home, we’ve got just the thing to give school kids and the “kids at heart” something to do while idling in quarantine. Here are a few of our favorite coloring pages that you can print at home or download on devices.

Download Alaska Coloring Book

1. Sky high

Download Alaska Plane

2. Dot Game

Download Dots

3. Puget Sound

Download Puget Sound

4. Window Seat

Download Window Seat

5. Most West Coast

Download Most West Coast

6. Maze

Download Maze

