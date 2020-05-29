Employees dance & share what Asian Pacific American Heritage Month means to them

The month of May marks Asian Pacific American Heritage month. As it comes to a close, we asked Alaska Airlines employees what this month means to them and how they have been celebrating in quarantine or during a lunch break.

“This month is a very special time where we get the chance to share our culture with the rest of the world. Tonga is known for being the friendliest island and so I’d like to keep that spirit alive whether I’m at work, home or out running errands. Be a light wherever you go.” — Ila Langi, a customer service agent in San Jose California

“This month has become a little more meaningful to me than it has in the past because I have finally taken initiative the past couple months to expand more on what I know of my culture. Especially being married to my husband, who knows the language and culture almost so fluently, he has helped me so much. He’s so encouraging and he makes it so enjoyable to learn and love our culture!” — Angelica Mapa, a customer service agent in San Jose California “Every day, I always try to make it a habit to pass on my knowledge to the younger generation in my family by trying to speak as much Tongan in the home and teach them traditions that we still hold on to today. At work, I always try to answer questions about my culture and heritage to anyone that asks. I always admire my coworkers who openly share what traditional foods they love to make or traditional events they keep up with their family because it also encourages me to share mine as well. It’s always a safe place to share about our heritage at work because no one judges,” she said.