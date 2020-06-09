Unpacking Alaska Airlines Next-Level Care

Photos by Ingrid Barrentine

We’ve thought through every single stage of your travels—from booking to boarding, and beyond—and implemented nearly 100 ways to keep you safe every time you fly with us.

Drawing on the expertise of the University of Washington Medical Center’s medical and infectious disease experts, Next-Level Care is our commitment to keeping you healthy and safe.

All of these actions together offer guests layers of safety that are making a difference. In our most recent post-flight survey of guests, 82% shared that they had a safe and healthy environment and 95% said their seat area was clean.

Here are some key things we’re doing to bring you Next-Level Care:

We’ve got you covered.

PRE-TRAVEL & WELLNESS AGREEMENT

Before your flight, you can make your trip as smooth and contact-less as possible with the Alaska mobile app, where you can check-in for your flight, check the flight status and generate a mobile boarding pass.

Starting June 30 guests will be required to take a health agreement during check-in to verify that they haven’t exhibited COVID symptoms in the past 72 hours, didn’t travel with someone who is symptomatic and agree to bring and wear a mask.

MASKS + SANITIZERS

Face masks are required for all guests 12 and over, and for all employees. Mask and face covering exceptions include: religious practices, children under age 2, anyone with trouble breathing, anyone who cannot remove a mask without assistance or anyone with a disability that prevents them from wearing a mask. If you forgot yours, we have them available upon request. The same goes for sanitizing wipes starting in July. Learn more

HEPA FILTERS

We have one of the newest fleets in the country which means our planes have the latest air filtration technology. Our planes are equipped with two hospital-grade HEPA filters that remove 99.95% of airborne particulates. Our air filtration system cycles outside air on board every 3 minutes. Studies have shown due to the frequency of air recirculation, cabin air filtration is comparable to what’s found in hospitals. Be sure to open your personal air vent after you’re seated.

Personal safety

EXCEEDING CDC CLEANING GUIDELINES

Cleanliness has always been important to us, but the next level involves techniques that reduce the already low risk of onboard transmission.

Our cleaning team uses high-grade EPA disinfectant and electrostatic sprayers to clean critical areas of the plane. Learn more

GIVING YOU SPACE

To help our guests create extra space on board, we are temporarily blocking all middle seats and capping flight capacity at 65%. Families or large groups may request to sit together. Learn more here.

At the airport, we’ve installed social distancing decals to remind people to ‘Mind Your Wingspan.’ The stickers, spanning 6 feet apart, help minimize crowding and promote distancing at ticketing counters, baggage drops, customer service centers and gate areas.

LIMITED ONBOARD SERVICE



We’re temporarily reducing inflight food and beverage service to limit the interaction between our flight crews and guests. Feel free to pack your own snacks and #FillBeforeYouFly. You’ll also notice we have removed all seatback contents, except for the safety card, to limit the spread of germs.

Our care is always there.

Besides keeping our planes clean, we’ve rolled out a host of “Peace of Mind” policies to give our guests flexibility and more options.

PEACE OF MIND

We’re offering change/cancellation fee waivers for travel and are extending travel credit expiration dates, lounge memberships and extending elite status into 2021, visit alaskaair.com for more details.

SUPPORTING OUR COMMUNITY

In partnership with the Alaska Airlines Foundation, Alaska Airlines continues to support the most vulnerable communities affected by COVID-19 and help local food banks across the country with our #MillionMealsChallenge.

We’re also partnering with organizations such as the Seattle Foundation and other local businesses to help our most economically vulnerable communities and deliver critical medical supplies. Learn more about how to get involved.

Learn more at alaskaair.com/NextLevelCare.

Related:

Like this: Like Loading...